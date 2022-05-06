Jacob Hoggard leaves a Toronto courthouse alongside his wife Rebekah Asselstine following his preliminary hearing where it was determined that his sexual assault case will go to trial in Toronto on July 12, 2019.Cole Burston/Getty Images

A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.

The woman, who first took the stand Thursday afternoon, is one of two complainants in the case. Neither can be identified under a publication ban.

Prosecutors allege Hoggard, the frontman for the rock band Hedley, violently raped the two women after bringing them to Toronto-area hotels in separate incidents in 2016. Both complainants had travelled from out of town to see him.

An agreed statement of facts says Hoggard had a “sexual encounter” with each of the complainants on the days they came to his hotel.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under the age of 16.

In her testimony Thursday, the complainant described meeting Hoggard in a hotel parking lot after an out-of-town concert she attended at age 12, and starting to communicate directly with him after a meet-and-greet event when she was 15.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.