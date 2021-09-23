 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Helmut Oberlander, Canada’s last Nazi-era suspect, dies at 97

Tu Thanh Ha and Colin Freeze
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Helmut Oberlander, the last Canadian facing allegations connected to Nazi war crimes, has died just as the federal government was in the final stage of its decades-long efforts to deport him.

Mr. Oberlander, who was 97, died on Monday at home. For 26 years, Ottawa had tried to expel him, saying he unlawfully immigrated to Canada after the Second World War because he had concealed his role as an interpreter for a Nazi death squad during Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union.

While his family portrayed him as a community-minded businessman, others saw his case as an example of Ottawa’s failure to deal with suspected Nazi collaborators.

Story continues below advertisement

Accused in Nazi war crimes case may die before deportation

“Notwithstanding the challenges in his life, he remained strong in his faith. He took comfort in his family and the support of many in his community,” the Oberlander family said in a statement.

The lessons of Mr. Oberlander’s death ought to be immediately clear to all Canadians, said Irwin Cotler, a former Liberal MP who served as justice minister in the mid-2000s. “We need to revisit the whole process of bringing war criminals to justice,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery

Irwin Cotler, an international human rights lawyer and former justice minister at his home in Montreal on Sep. 3, 2020. Mr. Cotler said the newly elected Liberal government should look at creating an interministerial panel to streamline legal processes so that human-rights abusers who enter Canada from foreign conflicts will not be as able to run out the clock if they are caught.

Andrej Ivanov/The Globe and Mail

Told by The Globe and Mail of Mr. Oberlander’s death, Mr. Cotler recalled that “the case reflected a pattern of delay such that justice ended up never being, in fact, served.”

Mr. Cotler said the newly elected Liberal government should look at creating an interministerial panel to streamline legal processes so that human-rights abusers who enter Canada from foreign conflicts will not be as able to run out the clock if they are caught.

“We have war criminals residing in Canada from different killing fields,” Mr. Cotler said. “We have neither the investigative capacity nor the legal remedial approach to do what has to be done as effectively as possible.”

A Waterloo, Ont., real estate developer, Mr. Oberlander was the last of 12 Canadians who were alleged to have been involved with Second World War atrocities, but died in old age before the federal government could complete the legal proceedings to deport them.

Story continues below advertisement

The government began removal proceedings against him about half a century after the end of the war. The ensuing court battle lasted more than a quarter of a century.

Mr. Oberlander’s case was sent this year to the federal Immigration and Refugee Board, for a deportation hearing, after he had run out of avenues of judicial appeals.

The IRB held two days of hearings this month, then postponed to consider motions by Mr. Oberlander’s lawyers. Documents they filed to the tribunal said his death was imminent. “He is near the end of life,” read a submission from a geriatric doctor. On Wednesday, one of Mr. Oberlander’s lawyers, Ronald Poulton, notified the IRB of his client’s death. “I submit that this matter is now moot,” he wrote.

An ethnic German born in Ukraine, Mr. Oberlander worked as an interpreter for a subunit of the Einsatzgruppen, the Nazi killing squads that followed front-line troops into the Soviet Union and slaughtered more than a million people.

He said that he had been conscripted as an auxiliary and didn’t take part in killings. “I was only 17 years old – I was only a kid,” he told RCMP officers who interviewed him in 1995.

Canadian courts ruled, however, that he should not have been allowed into Canada or granted citizenship because his work contributed to the aims of the death squads.

Story continues below advertisement

He immigrated to Canada in 1954 and became a citizen in 1960. The RCMP got its first tip about him in 1963 but deemed that there wasn’t ground for criminal charges.

In 1994, Canada’s Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Imre Finta, a former Hungarian gendarme criminally charged for his role in the deportation of Jews to death camps in 1944.

The Finta decision set the bar for criminal convictions so high that Ottawa shifted its strategy to civil proceedings, aiming instead to strip Nazi-era suspects of their Canadian citizenship, then ship them back to Europe.

Mr. Oberlander’s case fit into that new legal framework so, in 1995, Ottawa launched denaturalization and deportation proceedings against him.

He was stripped of his Canadian citizenship in 2001 but he applied for a judicial review. His citizenship was revoked three more times – in 2007, 2012 and 2017 – and each time he appealed.

In an interview with the Waterloo Region Record in 2000, Mr. Oberlander had vowed, “I will fight this case until death do us part, or until I run out of money and have to put a mortgage on my house, whatever comes first.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies