Heritage group applauds revamped design for Château Laurier addition

A new design proposal for the Chateau Laurier addition is shown in this undated artist's rendering.

A long-stalled addition to the Château Laurier is closer to being built following an agreement between the historic hotel’s owners and a heritage group that fought initial plans.

Heritage Ottawa says a new design for the addition would preserve a picturesque view of the landmark’s rear courtyard and better mesh with the adjacent Rideau Canal.

The group is also applauding the use of Indiana limestone cladding and copper and bronze elements that reflect defining elements of the early 20th-century structure near Parliament Hill.

The new design and the settlement between Heritage Ottawa and Capital Hotel Limited Partnership, an affiliate of Larco Investments Ltd., will require approval by the City of Ottawa and a local planning appeals tribunal.

Original plans for the addition were widely panned by critics, variously described as resembling a giant air conditioner, shipping container or radiator tacked on to the regal building.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted he was pleased to see the parties had worked collaboratively and agreed on a new design.

