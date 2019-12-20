Higgs says he’ll wait until March to set date for pair of New Brunswick by-elections

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Dec. 16, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he will wait until March before setting the date for a pair of by-elections in the province.

There are vacancies in the ridings of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe following the death of Progressive Conservative Greg Thompson and the resignation of Liberal Brian Gallant.

There had been speculation by opposition parties that the minority Tory government might opt for a general election rather than the by-elections, but Higgs says he’ll call for a vote in the two ridings.

He says the by-elections will be set for the same date.

Meantime, after weeks of saying he wanted to wait until the next provincial election, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers recently said he will run in Shediac Bay-Dieppe when the by-election is called.

Vickers was acclaimed as Liberal leader in April.

