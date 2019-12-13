 Skip to main content

High school teachers in 10 Ontario school boards to hold one-day strike next week

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Hundreds of members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation picket outside the TDSB headquarters, in Toronto, on Dec. 4, 2019.

Fred Lum

High school teachers in 10 school boards across Ontario will hold a one-day strike next week – the third in a series of strikes amid contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says the job action will take place on Wednesday in certain boards.

Members in other boards will hold information pickets in front of schools and provincial politicians’ offices.

Union president Harvey Bischof says there has been no progress in talks with the government since the last day of bargaining on Dec. 3.

The news comes a day after the province’s four major teachers’ unions launched charter challenges against a recent law capping wage increases for public sector workers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is a key issue at the table, with high school teachers asking for a roughly two per cent increase and the government offering one per cent, as per the legislation.

Here’s a list of boards affected:

  • Lakehead District School Board
  • Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board
  • Lambton Kent District School Board
  • Thames Valley District School Board
  • Waterloo Region District School Board
  • Waterloo Catholic District School Board
  • York Region District School Board
  • York Catholic District School Board
  • Halton District School Board
  • Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

As well, some French Catholic and public schools will also be impacted.

Related topics

Report an error
