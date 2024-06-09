High security, protesters expected at today’s ‘Walk with Israel’ event in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of Israel gather to celebrate the country's Independence Day in Montreal on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

A pro-Israel march is set to take place today in Toronto amid heightened security and a related protest.

The United Jewish Appeal is holding its annual “Walk with Israel” event, which involves a five-kilometre walk and a festival in the city’s north end.

Police have said they aim to “avoid confrontations” by designating certain areas for those who plan to protest the event, and they have warned that anyone engaging in criminal behaviour will be arrested.

Police also said officers from various other forces will be present to ensure public safety.

The United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto said the annual “Walk with Israel” attracts roughly 20,000 participants, but many more are expected to attend this year in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Several groups representing Jews who oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza are urging community members to instead sit with the students at a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of Toronto campus this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2024.