Two people, including a firefighter, have been sent to hospital following a fire at a Winnipeg highrise.

Emergency crews were called to 221 Stradbrook Ave. at about 7 p.m. for reports of a fire at an 18-storey apartment building.

When they arrived, they found heavy black smoke and flames coming from the roof.

One resident was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition, and a firefighter was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the fire was mostly isolated to the roof, but the building sustained extensive water damage, preventing residents from returning home.

The city’s Emergency Social Services is helping residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.