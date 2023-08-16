Instead of the sound of old-school hip hop anthems and breakbeats, artists and attendees heading to the House of PainT hip hop festival were welcomed by the sound of vehicles splashing through deep puddles and the squelching of feet in fresh mud.

Two days before the festival was to take place, approximately 80 millimetres of rain fell on Ottawa, overwhelming some of the city’s infrastructure and flooding many roads.

A makeshift sign reading, “Main event cancelled by city …” sat beside a path leading to what would have been the festival site under the Dunbar Bridge, which is one of the first legal graffiti walls in Canada. The rattling sound of spray paint cans was ever present, but much of the vibrant energy of an urban arts festival was dampened.

Open this photo in gallery: A spray-painted sign near Dunbar Bridge warns of the festival’s weather-related problems.

The access road and parking lot used by Brewer Park and the Dunbar Bridge were both flooded, forcing the city to cancel the festival’s permit. While most of the graffiti artists were still able to create their works of art under Dunbar Bridge, much of the festival’s programming, which included concerts, competitions, talks and workshops, was relocated to the National Arts Centre and The Underground club within eight hours.

Despite the weather challenges, breakdancers – known as b-boys and b-girls – graffiti artists, MCs (rappers and poets) and DJs gathered to celebrate the festival that has been elevating hip hop culture for the past two decades. Still, attendance was down this year, after last year’s extreme heat also limited the audience and strained the festival’s finances.

“The cancellation was preventable, but the city won’t prioritize that space. We have been asking for specific infrastructure improvements for years, but they just weren’t happening and it’s becoming a deteriorating public space.” says Veronica Roy, House of PainT’s executive director.

The festival is intended to create a space for artists to share, connect and develop their work.

“This year is the 20th anniversary of House of PainT, which is exciting and a bit daunting,” says Ms. Roy.

A time capsule was also sealed at the event, locking away memories for the next generation of artists to discover. “We’ve invited people who have been influenced by the Ottawa hip hop scene to share artifacts, like event flyers, homemade stickers, original artwork, stories and things that would be otherwise lost to time,” says Ms. Roy.

The time capsule will be housed by different art galleries, organizations and institutions, such as the Ottawa Art Gallery, and opened in another 20 years.

Aly McDonald was one of the muralists to paint in the legal graffiti space under the Dunbar Bridge, which spans the Rideau River south of Carleton University.

“It’s a really epic event, right?” says aspiring muralist Aly McDonald. “It’s my first time going. It’s pretty wild that I’d never heard of it before.”

Ms. McDonald was asked to be one of the many artists to paint murals under Dunbar Bridge. “It’s definitely intimidating, but there is a community among the artists that is very supportive,” she says.

Last year’s youth breakdancing battle champion Niara Negeste-Read has been practising with a new team, Juice Box Crew, to compete in the four-on-four team battle. “My name is B-Girl Lotus, so I do a lot of lotus freezes and I have a few good power moves as well as some flexibility moves,” says Ms. Negeste-Read. “I’m going to try and put in some flares and head spins, maybe some chair freezes.”

The Corrupt Mindz crew, with members from Montreal and Quebec City, won the breakdancing battle and the opportunity to represent Canada at Battle New School, an international breakdancing competition, in France this November.

Popson and Rise show their skills in the one-on-one battles. Breaking originated in New York street culture of the 1970s, and has evolved a set of strict rules for international competition. It debuted at the Youth Olympics in 2018, and will arrive at the regular Olympics in Paris next year.