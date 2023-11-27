Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow hold a news conference in Toronto on Monday Nov. 27, 2023. Ford says the province will upload two Toronto highways in order to help alleviate the city's growing financial pressures.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow have announced what they call a historic new deal for the cash-strapped city that will see the province take over billions of dollars in costs for two major expressways, while the municipality effectively drops its opposition to redevelopment plans for Ontario Place.

The deal, announced by the two leaders at Queen’s Park on Monday, would see Ontario take on the ownership, as well as operating and repair costs, of both the Don Valley Parkway and the elevated Gardiner Expressway, the eastern portion of which is currently subject to a massive multi-billion-dollar rebuild.

The provincial government says Monday’s deal will also deliver $1.2-billion in support over the next three years for the city’s operating budget, a far cry from the $1.5-billion shortfall city officials have estimated the city – which cannot run a deficit – is facing just this year.

And much of the promised money is either time-limited, one-time funding or contingent on participation from the federal government – which both leaders urged to come forward with more cash for Toronto.

While Ms. Chow acknowledged more needed to be done to put the city on sound financial footing, she said the deal was a good first step and would free up billions for affordable housing and public transit.

“I am encouraged by this new deal,” Ms. Chow said. “It unlocks the city’s potential. It provides billions in capital and operating dollars so we can do more for people.”

City and provincial officials had been meeting for weeks, and Mr. Ford said the deal came through after hours of work on the weekend and late last night. He pledged to continue working with city to address its problems and said he had a great relationship with Ms. Chow, noting that her late husband Jack Layton, the former city councillor and federal NDP Leader, sat next to the Premier’s brother Rob at city council.

“I have soft spot for her, the mayor, I do,” said Mr. Ford, who endorsed former police chief Mark Saunders in June’s mayoral by-election and warned that a left-wing mayor would be a disaster. “And I don’t know if it goes back to the relationship her late husband Jack and Rob had, we get along very, very well.”

Uploading the Gardiner and the DVP takes up to $7.6-billion in costs off the city’s books, Mr. Ford said, a figure that includes several years of maintenance and reconstruction. Mr. Ford noted that many drivers from outside Toronto use the two expressways, and pledged never to implement tolls.

Shortly after Ms. Chow and Mr. Ford spoke to reporters, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced legislation at Queen’s Park that would allow the province to upload the expressways as well as proceed unilaterally, without city approvals, with its contentious plans to redevelop its waterfront Ontario Place site.

The Ford government’s move to allow an Austrian company to build a spa and waterpark has sparked fierce local opposition, including from Ms. Chow, who said Monday while her position is still Ontario Place should be parkland she accepts that the fate of the provincial site rests with Queen’s Park, not city hall.

As part of the deal, the two governments have also agreed to discuss the potential moving of a planned underground parking garage for Ontario Place to the city’s nearby Exhibition Place. The 2,100-car lot was expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and require a premium price tag, given the complexity of excavating so close to the lake.

The province’s plan to move the Ontario Science Centre from its Flemingdon Park location to Ontario Place has also generated opposition. The two governments now say they have agreed to discuss maintaining some sort of science-based programming at the existing building, for the local community.

The deal announced Monday includes $330-million over three years for the city, starting in 2024-25, to operate both the yet-to-open Eglinton Crosstown light-rail line, which has been subject to repeated delays and remains without an opening date, and the Finch West light-rail line, which is also still under construction. The province will also provide $300-million in one-time funding for the Toronto Transit Commission, in return for which the city has agreed to boost police and security patrols and continue to expand the subway cellphone network.

Ontario has also pledged $600-million to operate shelters and programs from the homeless, cash it says is conditional on federal support for refugee and asylum claimants, who have strained Toronto’s already troubled homeless shelter system.

Ontario has also agreed to pay more than $750-million of the more than $2.25-billion needed for new subway cars on the TTC’s Bloor-Danforth line, provided the federal government also pays its share. Subway trains and other similar infrastructure are often paid for with each government covering a third of the cost.

In addition to conceding ground on Ontario Place, the city has agreed to the province’s housing targets, its part of Ontario’s goal to get 1.5 million homes built by 2031, and to make surplus city land available for housing and to increase density near public transit in its official plan. The city has also pledged to “find efficiencies in service delivery and procurement by improving and digitizing processes as well as exploring shared services.”

Activists with Ontario Place For All, which has been fighting the redevelopment plans, vowed to keep up the battle, noting that the province’s Auditor-General has agreed to do a value-for-money audit on the deal, which reportedly includes a 95-year lease.

“Why is Ford attempting to accelerate this MegaSpa no one wants before the Auditor-General has a chance to report and ahead of the city’s regular development application process?” Norm Di Pasquale, co-chair of the group, said in a press release.