Historic house in Newfoundland and Labrador tourist town destroyed by fire

An historic house has burned to the ground in a town popular with tourists in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Ashbourne House was a major tourist attraction in Twillingate, N.L., a scenic community along the province’s north coast known for icebergs.

The large wooden home once belonged to the area’s fishing merchant families.

Story continues below advertisement

Twillingate’s fire chief Craig Clarke says he got the first call about the fire at 11 p.m. Thursday.

He says it took 19 volunteer firefighters about nine hours to put the fire out.

Clarke says the Ashbourne House was a tea room and a popular place for weddings before it was destroyed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.