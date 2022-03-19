A woman takes a photo as HMCS Halifax departs Halifax in support of NATO's deterrence measures in eastern Europe on March 19, 2022.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A second Canadian warship has departed from Halifax to the North Atlantic and northern European waters in support of NATO deterrence measures as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

The HMCS Halifax left on a six-month deployment today as a part of Standing NATO Maritime Group One on Operation Reassurance.

This comes after HMCS Montreal was deployed in January for the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

The HMCS Halifax’s 253-person crew included an embedded Air Detachment with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand says the crew’s contribution to NATO’s deterrence measures will help Europe uphold its “strength and sovereignty.”

Anand also says the frigate will help Canada fulfil its NATO commitment against what she calls “unwarranted and illegal Russian aggression.”

