Andrea Skinner was appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors in August. Ms. Skinner resigned Oct. 8.The Canadian Press

Andrea Skinner resigned as interim chair of Hockey Canada on Saturday amid controversy over the organization’s handling of sexual-assault allegations and its use of fees from parents and players to settle such lawsuits without disclosing how their money was used.

The move comes after federal hearings last week in which several MPs accused Ms. Skinner of being evasive and not answering questions directly about Hockey Canada’s response to the allegations.

Ms. Skinner, who joined Hockey Canada’s board in late 2020, was named to the interim chair role two months ago following the resignation of Michael Brind’Amour in the fallout of a sexual-assault controversy that has engulfed the organization.

“Upon reflection it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization,” Ms. Skinner said in a statement.

Hockey Canada has been under fire in Ottawa over its handling of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 national junior team, following a Hockey Canada fundraiser in London, Ont.

The organization settled a $3.55-million lawsuit in May, filed by a young woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by several players. The organization settled the claim in a matter of weeks, for an undisclosed sum, without completing a full investigation into the alleged incident or requiring players to cooperate with its probe.

A parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada over the matter has called for Hockey Canada’s board and executives to resign, but the organization had steadfastly refused, saying that they are reshaping the organization and have put in place an action plan to deal with the problems.

At the hearings in Ottawa last week, MPs questioned Ms. Skinner over her support of Hockey Canada’s leadership team. After the hearings, major sponsors, including Nike, Scotiabank, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons, pulled their support.

In a statement Saturday night, Hockey Canada’s board said it was meeting this weekend to discuss next steps.

“As a Board, we wish Andrea well and would like to thank her for her service to Hockey Canada. We will continue to meet over the weekend to discuss other changes and reforms to the organization.”

A Globe and Mail investigation last week revealed Hockey Canada created a second multimillion-dollar fund, built by registration fees, to shield its various branches from sexual assault claims, without disclosing to parents and players how their money was ultimately being used.

Revelations of the second fund, known as the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, followed a Globe investigation in July that first revealed that Hockey Canada used a financial reserve called the National Equity Fund, also fed by registration fees, to settle the lawsuit surrounding the 2018 allegations. Parents and players across the country have expressed outrage that their fees were used in the settlement.

Following the Globe investigation last week, Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Hockey Canada treated sexual assault as an insurance problem rather than a systemic issue that should be addressed within the organization.

Several MPs criticized Ms. Skinner over Hockey Canada’s use of the National Equity Fund, as well as its creation of the Participants Legacy Trust Fund. The Globe investigation showed the latter was formed using $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund, “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse,” according to documents filed in Alberta court.

“There is no doubt that Hockey parents across the country want answers from Hockey Canada,” NDP MP Peter Julian told Ms. Skinner. “They scrimp and save to register their kids in Hockey Canada programs. And the revelations, both the allegations of sexual violence and sexual abuse and how that is handled within Hockey Canada, but also the complete lack of financial transparency is profoundly disturbing to Canadian hockey parents. And it’s profoundly disturbing to the Canadian public.”