The chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors has resigned amid controversy over the organization’s handling of sexual-assault allegations, saying “there is no need to wait for a new era.”

Michael Brind’Amour’s final term was set to end in November, but he said immediate change was needed to address the challenges the organization is facing.

“I would not be able to see this renewal through and therefore announced my resignation to the Board of Directors,” Mr. Brind’Amour said in a statement on Saturday.

His resignation comes just over a week after Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith said he wouldn’t step down.

Hockey Canada says the board will now meet in the coming days to figure out the next steps and appoint a new chair.

The national hockey federation has been under a microscope since it was revealed in late May that the organization had settled a lawsuit from a woman who claimed eight Canadian Hockey League players sexually assaulted her following a Hockey Canada fundraising gala in London, Ont., in 2018. The players weren’t named in the lawsuit and haven’t been publicly identified, but they include members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team.

Hockey Canada representatives have testified twice before the Canadian Heritage parliamentary committee probing the organization’s conduct. The Department of Canadian Heritage oversees Sport Canada, which provides funding to national sports organizations such as Hockey Canada. The federal government froze funding to the organization in June.

Testimony from Hockey Canada officials in June was criticized by several MPs as opaque, inconsistent and dismissive.

On Friday, regional hockey federations across the country threatened to stop paying their dues to Hockey Canada unless it met with the provincial and territorial bodies and submitted progress reports on their efforts to change the organization.

The Granby Minor Hockey Association began the movement to withhold players’ registration fees from Hockey Canada last month after its board of directors agreed to take the request to Hockey Quebec.

On Saturday, Francois Lemay, a coach within Granby Minor Hockey and a municipal councillor, said he believed Brind’Amour’s resignation was needed.

“Things are going fast but I think they are going in the right direction,” Mr. Lemay said. “It was the honourable thing to do.. I may be naïve, but I think maybe it is the beginning of a new era.”

He said the remaining members of the Hockey Canada board will continue to be under scrutiny.

In recent weeks, investigations into the 2018 sexual-assault allegations have been reopened by London police and by Toronto law firm Henein Hutchison, which was retained by Hockey Canada to conduct a third-party probe into what happened after the gala. A police probe was halted in 2019 because the woman declined to speak with investigators. Her lawyer says she will participate this time around.

While players were not compelled to co-operate with the third-party probe back in 2018, the organization now says if players don’t participate, they will be banned from Hockey Canada programs for life.

In addition to developments related to the 2018 alleged incident, police in Halifax, which co-hosted the 2003 world juniors tournament, have opened an investigation into another alleged sexual assault.

Hockey Canada’s testimony late last month provided further details about what transpired after the gala in 2018 and about the organization’s management of sexual-assault claims in general. It also raised questions about transparency and record-keeping at the board level.

Hockey Canada told MPs that its board decided – in a closed-door meeting – to authorize the maximum payout for the lawsuit related to the 2018 allegations. The woman had sought $3.55-million in damages, according to the statement of claim.

MPs took Hockey Canada to task for the lack of record-keeping and for its delay in providing the committee with minutes from recent meetings that were not held in-camera. Mr. Smith said the minutes from those meetings had not yet been approved and, therefore, could not yet be turned over to Parliament.

“According to Hockey Canada practices, you could never prove in the future that you did or did not do something,” Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said of the organization’s practice not to take minutes for in-camera sessions.

Later in the hearings, Mr. Housefather told Mr. Smith it is highly unusual for there to be such a long lag in approving board minutes. “The idea that you’re not approving board minutes at the next board meeting, I’ve never heard this,” he said.

On the eve of last month’s hearings, Hockey Canada released a 19-page document outlining an action plan to address the code of silence and toxic behaviour in the sport. The plan includes a commitment to a third-party governance review.

Mr. Brind’Amour said in his statement on Saturday that a governance review of Hockey Canada by former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell will help bring change to the federation.

“I am confident the recommendations will guide the organization into a future of desired change,” said Mr. Brind’Amour.

“I wish the best of success to those who will succeed me.”

With file from Marty Klinkenberg

