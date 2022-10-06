Canadian Tire Corp. is ending its Hockey Canada sponsorship for good, as the organization faces growing backlash from corporate Canada over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

“In our view, Hockey Canada continues to resist meaningful change and we can no longer confidently move forward together,” Jane Shaw, Canadian Tire’s senior vice-president of communications, wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The news follows announcements on Wednesday by other major Hockey Canada sponsors Tim Hortons, Bank of Nova Scotia and Telus, that they would not be sponsoring any men’s events for the 2022-23 season, including the World Junior championship tournament being held this winter in Halifax. Chevrolet Canada also confirmed on Thursday that its sponsorship remains paused and reiterated a statement it made in June that it would step back from sponsorship activities “as we seek more clarity on what specific steps the organization has and will take following the alleged incidents of abuse.”

Canadian Tire is the first sponsor to take the step of permanently cutting off its support for the organization. In the statement, Ms. Shaw wrote that Canadian Tire will redirect money it spent on the Hockey Canada sponsorship to “hockey-related organizations that better align with our values.” One of them is The Respect Group, an organization dedicated to preventing bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.

“We are committed to supporting hockey and sport that is inclusive and safe for all Canadians,” Ms. Shaw wrote.

More to come

