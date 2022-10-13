File photo of retired justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Thomas Cromwell at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 14, 2019.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A governance review commissioned by Hockey Canada has found the organization’s handling of the National Equity Fund was flawed, that the organization didn’t properly disclose it to parents and players or its membership, and didn’t have proper procedures in place to govern how it was used.

The review by retired Supreme Court Judge Thomas Cromwell found that while having a fund to cover uninsured liabilities was not in itself incorrect, the way Hockey Canada administered and deployed the National Equity Fund (NEF) – with minimal disclosure and control over the money – was wrong.

In a 108-page report released publicly on Thursday, Mr. Cromwell said Hockey Canada was not transparent about the fund and did not exercise proper oversight of the reserve, which was built using registration fees from parents and players across Canada.

The governance review confirms the details of a Globe and Mail investigation that revealed the lack of transparency surrounding Hockey Canada’s use of funds for sexual-assault claims, including its use to settle a $3.55-million sexual-assault lawsuit this year, which Hockey Canada had not disclosed.

“Members do not receive adequate information regarding these funds and their use,” Mr. Cromwell said in the report. “Hockey Canada has no written policy governing the NEF,” the report states. He added: “Questions arise regarding what role the fund actually plays.”

Mr. Cromwell said Hockey Canada did not readily share information on the intent of the fund or about incidents it was used for with Hockey Canada’s member branches, which are made up of provincial associations. Some of the members appear to have been taken aback by its use for recent sexual-assault claims, and questioned whether that was acceptable.

“Some members noted that they knew the NEF served to respond to historic claims,” such as sexual abuse settlements related to disgraced coach Graham James in the 1990s. However, those members told Mr. Cromwell they did not think it would be used for “protecting predators going forward.”

The Globe and Mail first reported in July that Hockey Canada used the National Equity Fund, which is made up of player registration fees, to settle a $3.55-million lawsuit from a young woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by several players, including members of the 2018 national junior team.

Hockey parents and players across the country were upset to learn their fees had gone toward the sexual-assault settlement without being told how their money was being used. MPs on a parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of the incident have accused the organization of covering it up.

Though Hockey Canada was quick to reassure major sponsors and the government in June that no corporate or federal money was used to settle the claim, it did not tell parents and players that registration fees were ultimately used for that purpose. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum.

The Globe and Mail investigation found the organization did not disclose details of how the National Equity Fund was used, either in its financial statements or in the organization’s annual report, and very little transparency existed about its operations.

A subsequent Globe and Mail investigation last week revealed Hockey Canada created a second multimillion-dollar fund, also fed by registration fees, to shield its various branches from sexual-assault claims, without disclosing to parents and players how their money was being used. The second fund, known as the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, was created “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse,” according to Hockey Canada documents.

The investigation found the Legacy Trust Fund, which was set up to fund uninsured claims prior to 1995, before Hockey Canada began buying insurance for sexual assault was not governed by formal policies protecting how it was used.

The Globe reported that a the trust had not been used to settle any claims to date, but existed as a reserve for sexual assault claims. Hockey Canada and its membership went to court in Alberta in 2019 to have it extended until 2039, saying that further claims are expected.

Hockey Canada has maintained the funds were merely part of its risk management strategy, but Mr. Cromwell’s report indicates the way it operated those reserves was not acceptable from an organization practicing good governance.

Mr. Cromwell also raised concerns about how the second fund was operated.

“Hockey Canada has no formal policy governing the Legacy Trust,” the report said. Mr. Cromwell noted an “absence of policies or procedures governing the purposes or functions” of the National Equity Fund and the Participants Legacy Trust Fund.

“This is problematic because members have no written documentation or source informing them” how the funds are operated, he said. “In other words, there is no set standard, such as a published policy, and therefore members have little information available to them to assess the appropriateness” of how Hockey Canada’s board handles sexual assault claims, the report said.

Last week, Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge criticized Hockey Canada for treating sexual-assault as an insurance problem rather than a systemic issue that should be confronted. The fallout from the sexual assault controversy has shaken the sport’s governing body, including the revelations about the funds kept for sexual-assault settlements. Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner stepped down on Saturday. On Tuesday, the board of directors announced they would resign and that CEO Scott Smith had departed the organization.

