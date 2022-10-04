A Hockey Canada document is reviewed by a Member of Parliament during a House of Commons Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

After Hockey Canada was criticized by federal MPs in July for mishandling an investigation into alleged sexual assault, and for failing to disclose key information during testimony, the organization’s board met and decided it needed to shift the message with the Canadian public.

The perception of Hockey Canada and its National Equity Fund, a financial reserve built using player registration fees that the organization used to cover a $3.55-million lawsuit without fully investigating the allegations, or disclosing to parents and players how their money was being used, needed to be reframed, the board decided.

According to notes from the board’s meeting, which were brought to light at parliamentary hearings in Ottawa Tuesday, Hockey Canada wanted to put a more positive spin on the fund, which it had not previously disclosed was used to cover sexual assault settlements.

“It was encouraged to get the message into the public, get ahead of communication and shift the narrative,” Conservative MP John Nater said at the hearings, reading from Hockey Canada’s board minutes, which Hockey Canada was ordered to turn over to the probe.

Faced with criticism from MPs and Canadians over its lack of disclosure about the fund’s use in sexual assault claims, Hockey Canada wanted to shift public perception, saying “the National Equity Fund is in place to protect children and our programs, and to take care of any victims. Settlement payments must be viewed in a positive manner, not in a negative manner,” the meeting notes say.

Further, it wanted this message put into the public discourse by Hockey Canada executives and spokespeople again and again.

“Repetition is required to state the narrative,” the notes say.

Mr. Nater told Hockey Canada’s past chair, Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned in August, and its interim chair, Andrea Skinner, that he was disturbed that Hockey Canada appeared to put more emphasis on its media perception than addressing its own deficiencies relating to a sexual assault investigation involving members of the 2018 national junior team, which MPs have said they believe the organization tried to cover up.

“I find this deeply troubling, that the organization is more concerned about shifting the narrative than actually meaningfully implementing change within this organization,” Mr. Nater said.

The hearings were instigated this summer to probe Hockey Canada’s handling of an investigation into an incident in 2018, where a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world junior team following a Hockey Canada fundraiser.

Hockey Canada settled the $3.55-million lawsuit in May for an undisclosed sum, a few weeks after it was filed. Executives acknowledged in June that it did so without completing a full investigation into the matter, and without determining which players were involved, requiring them to co-operate with the investigation, or holding any accountable. “We didn’t know all the details of the night, but we did believe harm was caused,” Hockey Canada CEO Brian Cairo said this summer.

Lawyers for the players, who are not named in the lawsuit, deny the allegations. Police in London, Ont., where the alleged assault took place, have since reopened their investigation.

After TSN reported the settlement, Hockey Canada reassured major sponsors such as Scotiabank and Canadian Tire, as well as the federal government, that none of their money was used to pay out the sexual assault settlement on behalf of the players allegedly involved. However, when asked by MPs what money was used, Hockey Canada executives said only that it liquidated investments to cover the undisclosed amount. Executives made no mention at hearings in June that the National Equity Fund, made up of player registration fees across Canada, was used.

Following hearings in July, Hockey Canada hired crisis communications firm Navigator. During a meeting on Aug. 2 the board decided it was necessary to confront media reporting on the sexual assaults, pushing back against criticism over its use of a fund built by registration fees without disclosing to parents and players exactly how their money was being used.

“We are a family in need to push back hard,” the board’s meeting minutes said. “We need to start defending and stop sitting in the neutral zone.”

On Monday, The Globe and Mail reported Hockey Canada set up a second fund for potential sexual assault claims that was also fed by registration fees. According to Hockey Canada documents filed in Alberta court, the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was created in 1999 by Hockey Canada and its members, including provincial hockey associations, with more than $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund. The money was earmarked “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse,” the documents say.

The trust was set up to handle claims against Hockey Canada’s member branches for incidents occurring from 1986 to 1995, before Hockey Canada began purchasing insurance for sexual assault claims and other liabilities. It covered an era when the sport was hit with numerous sexual abuse cases, including those associated with disgraced coach Graham James.

The trust was supposed to end on May 15, 2020, known as its Division Date. But in late 2018 and early 2019, Hockey Canada went to court in Alberta to have the trust extended until 2039, stating it was still needed and that further claims are expected.

“The trustees believe that more claims will be brought after the Division Date as currently defined, and this is the primary reason to extend the duration of the trust,” Mr. Cairo said in an affidavit filed in January, 2019, in the Alberta court. “The original purpose of the trust continues to exist and will likely subsist beyond the Division Date,”

The Globe investigation included Hockey Canada’s assertion that the trust had not been used to pay out any claims to date, but that it remained in place for its stated purpose.

At the hearings on Tuesday, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather asked why Hockey Canada, also known as the Canadian Hockey Association, issued a statement on Monday, after the article was published, stating that “It is inaccurate to report that the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was used to settle sexual assault claims and any suggestion otherwise is false.”

Mr. Housefather suggested Hockey Canada was misleading the public.

“Then why in 2019 in the affidavit that was filed by Brian Cairo, your employee, did it say in paragraph 5, ‘The trust was established to fund claims made against the Canadian Hockey Association for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse’?” Mr. Housefather asked.

“It would seem to me, then, that sexual abuse and sexual assault were potential claims that could be settled under this fund. But yesterday’s statement made it seem like it couldn’t be.”

Ms. Skinner said she could not answer the question. She then reiterated that the trust had not been used to pay out a settlement to date, as previously stated, but confirmed it was indeed intended for sexual assault claims. She noted that sexual assault claims can be filed many years after the fact and that further cases could come up.

MPs have called for management and the board of Hockey Canada to resign over their handling of the 2018 incident, which only came to light in May when TSN obtained court documents showing that a settlement had been reached in a case that contained disturbing allegations of multiple sexual assaults.

Ms. Skinner and Mr. Brind’Amour repeated Hockey Canada’s past statements that the organization settled the case quickly, without a full investigation, to prevent the woman involved from being subject to a difficult litigation process. Mr. Housefather, a lawyer, has called the settlement highly unusual since Hockey Canada settled a claim against players it said it could not identify, without determining the facts of the case.

Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire repeated a call for management to resign on Monday, and questioned Hockey Canada for conducting polling recently which asked people whether they think the criticism it has faced from politicians, the media, and the public, has been unfair.

“I find it ironic that you say that the media misrepresented things, because that is also what was said in the poll that you used to perhaps try and change public opinion. But there are questions that remain unanswered,” Mr. Lemire said.

“Parliamentarians and Canadians no longer trust Hockey Canada,” Mr. Lemire said, calling its handling of the case an example of a lack of transparency and the result of a culture of silence.

“If we can’t understand things, it’s not necessarily our fault. Perhaps it’s that Hockey Canada also is not transparent enough, and it seems that hockey players are above the law.”

Ms. Skinner, a lawyer who joined the board in late 2020 and was named chair two months ago, said the board of directors does not think Hockey Canada executives, including its CEO Scott Smith, should resign.

“Our board frankly does not share the view that senior leadership should be replaced on the basis of what we consider to be substantial misinformation and unduly cynical attacks,” Ms. Skinner said.

“I appreciate that others disagree with us. But our positions are based on the information that we have and the understanding that Hockey Canada has an excellent reputation. I do not fault senior management or the board with respect to the way the 2018 sexual assault was handled. I believe the appropriate steps were taken.”

She said the management should stay in place. “We need stability at this time,” Ms. Skinner said.