Hockey Canada’s has used its National Equity Fund to pay out $7.6-million worth of settlements since 1989, an official told hearings in Ottawa Wednesday.

The figures are the first public disclosure by Hockey Canada into how much of the special reserve fund it has used to settle lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault, without making a claim on its insurance policies.

A Globe investigation last week found Hockey Canada operated a financial reserve known as the National Equity Fund, which was fed by registration fees, but how that money was being used was not disclosed to parents and players.

The fund was used to settle sexual assault lawsuits without involving its insurance company, and allowed the organization to pay out claims without being subjected to an investigation that its insurer would require before settling.

Hockey Canada chief financial officer Brian Cairo told a Parliamentary Committee examining Hockey Canada’s handling of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 World Junior team that the fund was used to settle the claim and pay lawyers who investigated the allegations.

“Out of the National Equity Fund, nine settlement payments have been made totalling $7.6-million,” since 1988, Mr. Cairo said Wednesday.

Of that, $6.8-million of settlements were related to the abuse perpetrated by disgraced former hockey coach Graham James, Mr. Cairo said.

Mr. Cairo said Hockey Canada settled a dozen claims through the National Equity Fund that Hockey Canada deemed to be uninsured. Those cases would include allegations Hockey Canada did not subject to the scrutiny of an insurance investigation and did not claim against the insurance policies it carries for alleged sexual assault lawsuits.

“Uninsured settled claims are 12 in nature, for a total of $1.3-million,” Mr. Cairo said. “One perpetrator has created four of those incidents and accounts for $1-million of those.”

He did not give a definition of how Hockey Canada determines whether a claim is considered uninsured.

Hockey Canada also said it used $287,000 from the National Equity Fund to pay the law firm Henein Hutchison LLP to look into the allegations starting in 2018.

Though little has been known about the fund and how it was operated, The Globe’s investigation found the National Equity Fund had exceeded $15-million in recent years. But its use on sexual assault claims was not disclosed in Hockey Canada’s annual report or its financial filings, nor was it listed in the organization’s handbook for parents and players on the various forms of insurance provided by their registration fees.

Hockey parents across Canada have told The Globe they are upset to learn their registration fees were used in such a manner.

Hockey Canada has since halted the use of the fund for settling sexual abuse claims.

The fund has also earned more than $1-million in investment and interest revenue some years, The Globe found.

The federal hearings are examining Hockey Canada’s handling of an alleged sexual assault by eight hockey players, including members of the Canadian World Junior team, in London, Ont., in June, 2018. Hockey Canada told a House of Commons committee last month it couldn’t determine which players were involved in the alleged case, but settled the $3.55-million lawsuit for an amount that has not been disclosed.

At the hearings last month, Hockey Canada chief executive officer Scott Smith said no federal funds were used and that the organization liquidated some of its investments to pay the alleged victim, whose identity is confidential. Not satisfied with the answers, the committee called a further two days of hearings for this week.

At the hearings on Tuesday, Sport Canada officials said an audit they are conducting on Hockey Canada will be completed later this year. “That investigation is under way, the first steps started in late June, early July, and we expect preliminary results in the fall,” Mr. Ruest said.

