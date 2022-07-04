A Team Canada player crosses the centre ice logo during a game at the John Labatt Centre, in London, Ont., on Jan. 2.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Hockey Canada is facing intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual-assault allegations involving junior players after one of its events.

In May, TSN reported that the national governing body for ice hockey quietly reached a settlement with a woman alleged to have been gang raped by eight Canadian Hockey League players after a gala in June, 2018. Now the federal government has cut off federal funding until more details of their investigation are provided to a parliamentary committee and its highest-profile sponsors are backing out.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the story so far.

The lawsuit against Hockey Canada

In April, a woman filed a $3.55-million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the CHL and the eight CHL players, who included members of Canada’s under-20 men’s junior hockey team. The plaintiff, identified as E.M. in court records, said she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont., hotel room following a 2018 Gala and Golf event, the largest annual fundraiser for the Hockey Canada Foundation that also honoured the gold medal-winning junior team.

The woman, who is now 24, also stated that Hockey Canada was made aware of the alleged assaults and failed to investigate or sanction the players involved.

None of the players were named. The parties settled the case, TSN reported.

Hockey Canada’s response

Hockey Canada, which controls the majority of organized ice hockey in Canada, said in a statement that as soon as the organization became aware of the allegations in 2018, it contacted local police and retained a law firm to conduct an independent internal investigation.

Hockey Canada also said it ordered a third-party investigation into what happened but it is currently “incomplete.” The organization didn’t mandate that players who might have been involved co-operate with investigators.

On June 2, members of the Hockey Canada executive appeared before a House of Commons committee where questions were asked about this alleged incident and whether federal funds were used to settle the lawsuit. Two Hockey Canada executives said at the hearing that they did not know the identities of the Canadian Hockey League players in the alleged incident. The executives also said they do not know how many CHL players co-operated with an internal investigation into the incident by a law firm.

Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada since 2014, said the organization knows it must change. “Hockey Canada is on a journey to change the culture of our sport and to make it safer and more inclusive,” he said, echoing a statement from the organization on June 23. “We have been working on this since well before the London incident, but we recognize that as leaders we need to do more.”

The National Hockey League also announced earlier this month that it is conducting its own investigation into what transpired as a number of those players may be in the NHL.

The federal government’s response

Earlier this month, Canada’s Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge ordered a forensic audit to ensure that Hockey Canada did not use any public funds to pay the out-of-court settlement. A motion also passed in Canada’s House of Commons summoning Hockey Canada to Canadian Heritage’s standing committee “to shed light on its involvement in a case of alleged sexual assaults committed in 2018.”

On June 22, the Canadian government froze Hockey Canada’s federal funding, saying it would restore funding if the organization signs on to the newly formed Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which was recently created to deal with multiple complaints of abuse and maltreatment in sport.

Ms. St-Onge said that Hockey Canada must also disclose a set of recommendations for change from the law firm Henein Hutchison, which was retained by Hockey Canada to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations, and that it must share the organization’s plan to implement change.

Government assistance accounted for 6 per cent of Hockey Canada’s revenue last year, according to the organization’s 2020-21 annual report. Forty-three per cent of its revenue – amounting to about $65-million in 2019-20 – came from business development and partnerships.

How sponsors have responded

Tim Hortons has suspended its support of the IIHF World Junior Championship and plans to re-evaluate its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, over the organization’s response to the sexual-assault allegations. Tim Hortons has been a sponsor of Hockey Canada since 2018, and expanded the partnership in 2019 to become the organization’s fourth “premier marketing partner,” along with Nike, Telus, broadcaster TSN and RDS, and Esso.

The move by the high-profile Canadian brand, owned by Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc., adds to a growing backlash from Hockey Canada’s corporate partners.

Imperial Oil Canada also announced on Wednesday that its Esso brand will not appear as a sponsor of the World Junior Championship tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Edmonton in August. One day earlier, Bank of Nova Scotia said it would “pause” its Hockey Canada sponsorship, and Canadian Tire and Telus also pulled their support from the world junior event.

Both Telus and Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that they would redirect funds for marketing and events around the World Juniors to organizations that support victims of sexual and gender-based violence. Those sponsors, as well as Canadian Tire, called on Hockey Canada to take action to address systemic issues in the sport.

However, Bell Media sports networks TSN and RDS are holding back from joining the growing exodus of Hockey Canada promotional partners. The networks – which are long-time official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, and own the rights to air its marquee events until 2034 – did not indicate any change in their plans to broadcast tournaments involving Hockey Canada, including August’s world junior men’s championship in Edmonton.

Opinion: The important moral question sponsors now face

Cathal Kelly writes that “we need to blow up Hockey Canada, but not just because of a single scandal.” Meanwhile, Gary Mason writes that Hockey Canada sponsors now face a moral question: “If you were a corporate sponsor of this organization, would you want to continue that partnership?” Hockey Canada has a long list of sponsors that have been an integral part of their funding base, including Tim Horton’s, Bauer, Tempur Sealy, Esso, TSN, Chevrolet and Lordco, among others.

He also writes that “a junior hockey sexual assault scandal should sicken us all”:

There is little evidence that the warped view of masculinity that is pervasive in far too many junior hockey dressing rooms has changed much over the years. There is little proof that an environment that condones the degradation and exploitation of young women is any better today than it was 40 years ago. It’s pathetic. Cases of sexual assaults in junior hockey stretch back decades. And despite all the promises to do better, we’re still dealing with incidents like this one.

More reading:

With reports from Marsha McLeod, Simon Houpt, Susan Krashinsky Robertson, Marty Klinkenberg and The Canadian Press.

