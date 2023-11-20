Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill says antisemitism remains a problem across Canada.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government says learning about the Holocaust will soon be a requirement to graduate high school.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says it’s important for youth to know about atrocities committed against Jewish people during the Second World War in order to curb hate and discrimination in society.

Cockrill says antisemitism remains a problem across the country.

The ministry says the process to renew the curriculum will involve teachers, experts and members of the Jewish community.

A renewed Grade 10 social studies curriculum will be introduced beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

The ministry says Holocaust education requirements have also been announced in Manitoba, Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.