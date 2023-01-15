Gerda Frieberg was a Holocaust survivor, educator and staunch human rights advocate. After surviving a Nazi concentration camp as a teen, Mrs. Frieberg went on to co-found what is known today as the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.Elliot Sylman/Courtesy of the Family

The last time Gerda Frieberg saw her father, he was standing on a rooftop.

The year was 1942. He had relayed a message instructing his daughter to look through a window at the building across the street from the repurposed jail in which she was temporarily housed.

“I could see him waving his arms,” she told Maclean’s magazine in 2014. “But there were so many windows in the building where I was. He never saw me.”

Half a century later, she learned by chance that her father, who had been part of a Jewish slave labour crew that day, contracted typhus in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945 and was likely shipped to a death camp.

Gerda Frieberg in the Ghetto in 1941.Courtesy of the Family

Mrs. Frieberg, who died in her sleep at her Toronto home on Jan. 3 at age 97, told that story and many more – across Canada and the world – as a Holocaust survivor, educator and staunch human-rights advocate.

“She made it her life mission to speak and teach about the Holocaust,” her son, Jack, said during a eulogy.

After surviving a Nazi concentration camp as a teen, Mrs. Frieberg went on to co-found the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, in Toronto’s North York district, which has taught thousands of students and others of all personal and religious backgrounds about Nazi atrocities to ensure that the victims are never forgotten.

“The centre has done a singular job in raising awareness of the Shoah,” said Wayne Allen, a retired rabbi, using the Hebrew word for the Holocaust.

Events featuring survivors speaking about their experiences have been the most impressive – and influential – component of the centre, he added.

“This gave survivors a sense of purpose and it allowed them to tell first-hand what happened,” he said.

A self-described troublemaker, Mrs. Frieberg also founded the Holocaust Survivors of Canada group, served as Ontario region president for the Canadian Jewish Congress and headed such organizations as B’nai Brith Women’s Toronto chapter, among others. She earned several accolades, including a Governor-General’s Meritorious Service Medal and B’nai Brith Woman of the Year award (1992). She was also a relentless philanthropist as she fundraised for, and contributed her own funds to, the Neuberger centre and other Jewish and non-Jewish causes around the globe.

Gerda with her mother Elfriede (née Brenner) Steinitz and sister Hana in a displaced persons camp in 1946.Courtesy of the Family

“You couldn’t mess with my mother,” her son said. “She was determined and didn’t know the word ‘no’.”

Mrs. Frieberg strongly objected to using the Holocaust for commercial purposes, viewing such activities as a desecration of victims’ memories, Mr. Allen said.

“She believed that the victims had to be sanctified rather than commercialized,” Mr. Allen said. “And, I recall vividly how she would repeatedly say, in different circumstances and rather sardonically: ‘There’s no business like Shoah business’.”

The youngest of two daughters, Gerda was born to Josef and Elfriede (née Brenner) Steinitz on Oct. 12, 1925, in Bielszowice, a Polish coal-mining town – where sirens signalling deadly tunnel disasters often blared.

Bielszowice, located on the Polish-German border in the Upper Silesia region, had previously been part of Germany. The Steinitz family was of German descent. Josef, the owner of a general-store adjacent to their house, garnered a medal for bravery after fighting for Germany in the First World War.

Initially, Gerda and her sister, Hana, had an idyllic, carefree childhood as they enjoyed skiing, mountain-climbing and many other outdoor activities, and took trips riding in the sidecar of their father’s motorcycle. But Gerda felt her life changing for the worse as the Nazis spread their terror.

Visiting Berlin with her sister during the 1936 Olympics, Gerda sat in defiance as the bus in which she and Hana were riding stopped and its other occupants saluted German dictator Adolf Hitler.

After invading Poland in 1939, the Nazis rounded up Jewish men in Upper Silesia, including Josef Steinitz, and took them away. Gerda, her mother and sister were sent penniless to a Jewish ghetto in Jaworzno, Poland, and then, separately, to the Ober Altstadt concentration camp.

Gerda, right, and her older sister, Hana, in Berlin before the war in 1936.Courtesy of the Family

“We worked in a spinning mill. … I was sent to work in the machine shop to replace parts for engines which were breaking down,” Mrs. Frieberg wrote in a first-person biography used as part of the Neuberger centre education program.

According to Mrs. Frieberg’s son, Jack, in 1943 another teenage girl and prisoner, Peppi Schejewitz, urged her – once she was free – to tell the world what had happened to Holocaust victims.

“[Peppi’s plea] ‘Remember us’ became a commandment,” Mrs. Frieberg wrote, vowing to “pass the torch of remembrance to future generations.”

After the Soviets liberated Poland in 1945, Gerda, her sister and their mother briefly returned to their hometown in search of relatives but found none.

“We lost 172 members of our close and extended family,” she wrote. “We realized that this town was no longer our home.”

They moved to a displaced persons (DP) camp in Landsberg, Germany, near Munich, where Gerda became a seamstress and fell in love with Louis Frieberg, who was then a carpenter. In 1949, Gerda, her future husband and her mother moved to Israel, then a new country.

But after getting married, Gerda became uncomfortable living in a country surrounded by its enemies – and sought a new life far away.

Three years later, she, Louis and her mother embarked for Canada by way of Belgium. But Gerda, nine-months pregnant, was barred by immigration officials from boarding another plane in Belgium and stayed behind with her mother to give birth to daughter Josey.

The Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, founded by Gerda Frieberg, has taught thousands of students and others of all personal and religious backgrounds about Nazi atrocities to ensure that the victims are never forgotten.Liora Kogan/United Jewish Appeal

Six weeks later, they rejoined Louis in Toronto, where he had secured an apartment and a job. Mrs. Frieberg worked as a seamstress in the city’s garment district, sewing dresses for 70 cents apiece and later joined Louis in a construction, real estate development and property management business, decorating model suites and other interiors.

In 1962, she began her quest to honour Holocaust victims, speaking publicly for the first time.

“When she spoke, not only could you hear a pin drop; you also could hear tears drop, as she had an amazing way of reaching into the hearts of those that were fortunate to hear her,” her son said in his eulogy.

While preserving victims’ memories, she also protested against Holocaust deniers, including convicted neo-Nazi publisher Ernst Zundel, and pursued such personal passions as skiing (which she did into her 80s), playing tennis, sailing boats and flying planes – competitively and recreationally.

After obtaining a basic pilot’s licence and more difficult instrumentation rating, Mrs. Frieberg purchased a single-engine plane, using a $25,000 lump-sum payment from the German government as part of restitution that it awarded to Holocaust survivors.

“That [plane] was her victory over the Nazis,” her son said.

Despite being in her 90s, she self-published two sets of memoirs – I Kept My Promise, a title that refers to the pledge made to her friend Peppi, and Never a Bystander. Mrs. Frieberg regarded the Holocaust education and memorial centre, which she co-founded in 1985 with Auschwitz survivor Nate Leipciger, as her life’s biggest accomplishment.

In addition to raising funds, according to the centre’s executive-director Dara Solomon, Mrs. Frieberg galvanized Holocaust survivors, who found it “very challenging to speak about what had happened.”

The Neuberger centre closed its museum owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it continues to offer public programs, both virtually and in-person, albeit elsewhere. The centre’s operator, the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto, will open a new 10,000-square-foot museum at a different location in North York in June. The Neuberger centre, programs and bricks-and-mortar location included, will be renamed the Toronto Holocaust Museum.

“Gerda laid the foundation for the work that we all do today,” Ms. Solomon said. “Without her, we wouldn’t be here.”

Mrs. Frieberg leaves her daughter, Josey; son, Jack; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.