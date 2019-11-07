Homicide detectives investigating after two boys found dead in Brampton, Ont., home

Police west of Toronto are investigating the deaths of two boys, aged nine and 12, as homicides.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home late Wednesday in Brampton, Ont.

They say the boys were found dead when officers arrived on scene.

Details are scarce and investigators are still working to figure out what happened.

However, they are calling the deaths an isolated incident, and say there is no threat to the public.

The deaths occurred on an otherwise quiet suburban street.

“Investigators are interviewing and speaking with the occupants of the house,” Const. Heather Cannon said at the site. “As far as the relationship to the boys and who were in the house, we’re not speaking to that at this point because it’s still early on and we’re trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

The initial 911 contact came in as a medical call from the home where a husband and wife lived with two boys, CP24 reported.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called the situation “heart breaking.”

“If this is indeed a case, domestic or familial related homicides, it is unfathomable,” Brown said on Twitter. “As a parent, I just can’t comprehend this. The crisis that led to this is yet unknown. But our whole community is grieving.”

Police said the incident marked Peel region’s 24th and 25th homicides this year.

The double homicide appears unrelated to an Amber Alert issued by Toronto police around midnight for two teens. They were found safe and, police said, a suspect was in custody.

