Homicide team investigating after deadly altercation in Surrey, B.C.

Police say a man who was severely injured in a fight in Surrey, B.C., has died and detectives don’t believe the homicide was a random act.
Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48, was found unresponsive Sunday night following an altercation.
Bal was known to police but investigators don’t believe the homicide was associated with gangs, Jang told a news conference in Surrey.
No arrests have been made and a motive for the violence is unknown, he added.
Police are focusing on an earlier verbal disagreement between the victim and his alleged attacker.
“The content of that disagreement is crucial for us, obviously, as it might speak to motive,” Jang said.
“Now the public knows what happened. Somebody lost their life. Somebody’s life was taken last night in our community, so we need people with information to come forward.”
