Horgan calls snap B.C. provincial election for Oct. 24

B.C. Premier John Horgan has called a snap election, sending British Columbian voters to the polls on Oct. 24 – one year ahead of schedule.

His minority NDP government, in power since 2017, will test voters' approval of his handling of the pandemic that has plunged the province into a continuous state of emergency since March.

“I have struggled mightily with this decision,” Mr. Horgan said after meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin, where he asked her to dissolve parliament. Mr. Horgan made the announcement at a suburban neighbourhood in his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca. “I believe now is the right time to have an election.”

He said he wants to “ask British Columbians what they think” about how to manage the pandemic.

“We are not at the end of COVID 19, we are at the beginning… I think the best way forward is to put the politics behind us.”

No election was required in B.C. – the minority government held the confidence of the legislature, and the opposition parties have criticized the Premier for calling an election while the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise.

Green leader Sonia Furstenau, whose party has formally supported the NDP since 2017, met with the premier on Friday to assure him that there was no need for an election. “This election is completely unnecessary,” she said.

Andrew Wilkinson, the Liberal opposition leader, has maintained for weeks that the Horgan government should remain focused on managing the pandemic.

But Mr. Horgan would like to repeat the results of the Sept. 14 New Brunswick election, which saw Premier Blaine Higgs, the Progressive Conservative leader, turn support for his handling of the pandemic into a majority government.

The B.C. legislature has been operating through the pandemic with remarkable cooperation, including swift passage of billions of dollars in pandemic response funding.

Since the 2017 provincial election in British Columbia, the B.C. Greens have formally supported the minority NDP government through a written agreement between the two parties.

Mr. Horgan effectively tears up that agreement with this election call. The Confidence and Supply Agreement, signed by both parties, was supposed to ensure stability of the minority government. The Greens agreed to support the New Democrats on key legislation such as the budget, and in turn the NDP promised no snap election.

“The Leader of the New Democrats will not request a dissolution of the legislature during the term of this agreement, except following the defeat of a motion of confidence,” the agreement stated. Mr. Horgan said he no longer felt bound by that.

Last week, the premier announced the details of a $2.1-billion stimulus package, unveiled even though the number of cases of COVID-19 has been climbing, and health officials are bracing for a second wave of the pandemic.

Provincial legislation sets the next B.C. election date on Oct. 16, 2021. The law does not prevent the Premier from seeking an earlier date at the polls, however, Elections BC has already started preparations for the next provincial vote on the assumption that pandemic conditions will continue to be a challenge.

Elections BC is promising more advance voting opportunities to reduce crowding at polling stations, and all voters can request a vote-by-mail package from Elections BC.

Both the NDP and the Liberals have 41 seats each in the legislature. The Greens have two seats, there are two independents and there is one vacancy.

