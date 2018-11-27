 Skip to main content

Canada Horgan says recent disruptive events at legislature haven’t diminished his confidence in B.C. Speaker

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Premier John Horgan says he wishes the last week of events at British Columbia’s legislature had unfolded differently, but it hasn’t diminished his confidence in Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Horgan says he believes Plecas will continue to perform his duties despite the disruptive events that resulted in two top officials in the legislature being placed on leave amid an RCMP investigation.

The premier says he has confidence in the actions of Plecas over the past week and suggests patience as the police conduct their investigation with the help of two special prosecutors.

The Opposition Liberals say Plecas appears to be empire-building after they revealed he attempted to have his special adviser Alan Mullen appointed acting sergeant-at-arms after Gary Lenz was placed on administrative leave along with clerk of the house Craig James.

Lenz and James say they have yet to be told about the allegations they face and they have hired a lawyer who demands their reinstatement while the police investigation proceeds.

Horgan made his comments at a news conference as the fall session of the legislature comes to a close today.

