Hospital group says Ontario’s intensive-care capacity reaching critical level amid third wave of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Hospital staff gather around an ambulance as paramedics bring a patient to Mount Sinai Hospital, in Toronto, on March 29, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The president of the Ontario Hospital Association says the third wave of COVID-19 is threatening the province’s intensive-care capacity.

Anthony Dale says 401 people with COVID-19 are currently in intensive care units across Ontario and it appears that number is set to rise past a previous pandemic peak of 420 people.

Dale says there are currently a total of 1,871 people in hospital ICUs across Ontario.

He says the situation in hospitals grows more serious every day.

The rising number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care comes as more contagious variants of the virus continue to spread.

The province’s top doctor said earlier this week that variants are causing more severe illness, leading to intensive care admissions and deaths.

Ontario is reporting 2,169 new cases of COVID-19 today and 12 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 682 new cases in Toronto.

She says there are also 397 new cases in Peel Region, 254 in York Region, 129 in Ottawa, 123 in Durham Region and 122 in Hamilton.

More than 53,400 tests were completed since Thursday’s update.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will earmark $3.7-million in its 2021 budget to help seniors and people with disabilities get vaccinated. Details of a plan to transport people with disabilities and seniors with mobility issues to vaccine clinics are still in development. The Canadian Press

