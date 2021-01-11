Hospital network in London, Ont., fires CEO after he travelled internationally during pandemic

A hospital network in London, Ont., has fired its CEO after he travelled internationally several times during the pandemic.

The London Health Sciences Centre says Dr. Paul Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays.

Woods’ travel came to light on Friday and the hospital network at that time said it supported his continued leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, however, the network said it was immediately ending Woods’ employment as president and CEO in response to hospital and community concerns about his trips.

The hospital network said its board of directors had no advance notice of Woods’ trips and didn’t approve his travel.

Woods apologized on Friday for his decision to visit family out of the country.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Health System in Hamilton confirmed that former CEO Tom Stewart was terminated from his position “without cause,” meaning he is entitled to more than $1-million in severance. The former hospital executive departed the health system after sparking outcry when it was revealed he went to the Dominican Republic over the holiday break, despite pandemic advice not to travel.

However, the St. Joseph’s board on Monday confirmed that it had approved Dr. Stewart’s travel and “all terms of his contract” will be upheld. According to Dr. Stewart’s 2018 contract posted online, if he is terminated without cause, he is entitled to receive 24 months of salary which totals more than $1.1-million in termination payments, until he finds equivalent employment.

He has been replaced as interim president and CEO by Winnie Doyle, a trained nurse who previously served as an executive of clinical programs.

With a report from Laura Stone.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.