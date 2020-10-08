 Skip to main content
Canada

Hospitals look for ways to increase capacity, ask Ontario government for help

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A group representing Ontario hospitals says it is in talks with the government on ways to increase capacity as the province battles the second wave of COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association says some of the options being considered include setting up field hospitals, using hotel rooms for patients and taking over space in long-term care homes.

The group also says it continues to push the government to shut down non-essential businesses in COVID-19 hot spots as the province’s daily case counts hit record highs.

Association President Anthony Dale says hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have been creeping up – with 206 people currently admitted – and the government needs to take preventative action.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is discussing hospital capacity challenges with the association and hasn’t ruled out taking additional action, including targeted shutdowns.

Ontario reported 797 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking a new daily high. The majority of the cases were reported in the Greater Toronto Region and Ottawa.

