Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne participates in an announcement, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A House of Commons committee on industry and technology will undertake a study of the widespread outage that knocked out cellphone, home phone and internet services for millions of Canadians late last week.

The committee, which comprises members of Parliament from the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties and the Bloc Québécois, adopted a motion Friday to review the cause of the disruption; the impact it had on families, consumers and businesses; how to prevent future outages; and best practices to ensure that impacted Canadians are updated in a timely and transparent manner.

The committee will dedicate at least two meetings to the study before July 30, and will invite representatives from Rogers and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, as well as Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to appear. The committee will report its findings to the House of Commons.

The outage, which began early on the morning of July 8 and impacted 911 services and the Interac debit system, highlighted the Toronto-based telecom’s prevalence in Canada just as the company is trying to persuade federal regulators its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. won’t harm consumers by reducing competition.

Rogers has said the service disruption was caused by a coding error as part of a maintenance upgrade to the company’s core network, which caused the telecom’s routers to overload and the core gateway to shut down.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is giving Rogers until July 22 to respond to dozens of detailed questions relating to the outage.

Mr. Champagne has instructed wireless carriers to implement a framework that would require them to assist each other during network outages, provide customers with emergency roaming on their networks and follow a communications protocol to ensure consumers are kept informed.

A spokesperson for Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.

