The average house has become highly unaffordable in several Canadian cities, according to analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Office, which is warning that “household financial vulnerability is elevated” for some who bought recently.

While the report, released Thursday, may not come as a surprise to anyone who has looked for a house in the country’s most desirable cities, it contains striking figures.

The price for the average house in Canada nearly doubled over roughly seven years, the PBO notes, rising 97 per cent from January, 2015, to the end of 2021. And in December of last year, average house prices in the census metropolitan areas (CMAs) of greater Halifax, Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto were all more than 50 per cent above affordable levels.

“Just prior to the onset of the pandemic, average house prices in several CMAs considered were well above affordable levels based on household borrowing capacity,” the PBO writes. “With further increases in house prices over 2020 and 2021, affordability continued to deteriorate in these CMAs, with the average household stretching its finances even further.”

The PBO used an International Monetary Fund approach to calculating household borrowing capacity. It determined affordability by looking at a household’s total monthly payment and its current debt service ratio (DSR), using the average DSR from 2012 to 2014, which is defined in this report as the “normal” level, as a benchmark.

“The extent to which the DSR exceeds its ‘normal’ level indicates how far the average household must stretch its finances to afford the average house price,” the PBO writes. “Implicit in our approach is the assumption that households with average incomes are prospective buyers of average-priced homes.”

The cost of housing has become a hot topic for political debate over the last few years, as price gains far outstripped income rises, though there is no consensus on how best to address it.

Some favour incentives such as assistance to new buyers, which critics say will only push up prices. Others talk about the need to make it easier to build homes and densify cities, which can be unpopular among existing home-owners, a group that tends to vote.

Earlier this month, a housing task force struck by the Ontario government issued dozens of recommendations, including a loosening of municipal zoning rules to allow for up to four units and four storeys on any residential lot in the province. The government, which is not bound by the recommendations, is facing a re-election campaign this spring.

There have also been calls to make it harder for institutional investors – who now make 20 per cent of home purchases across Canada – to compete with people buying a home in which to live. But federal housing minister Ahmed Hussen recently told The Globe that the government won’t risk hurting “mom and pop” real estate investors.

“Small-time landlords do add to the rental stock,” he said. “They provide rental stock to Canadian families and individuals. And so we don’t want to negatively affect them because they are actually providing a rental service to a lot of people.”

As the debates continued, the price of housing kept climbing.

Between 2015 and the onset of COVID-19, house prices began delinking from affordability in the census metropolitan areas of Halifax, Hamilton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria, the PBO noted. In each city, average costs at that stage were 20 per cent above affordable.

This trend has accelerated, leaving those cities, as well as Montreal, at least 30 per cent more expensive than affordable, and in many cases more than 50 per cent above that threshold. And according to the analysis, the situation is not expected to improve in the short term.

“Interest rates are expected to rise and growth in household income is projected to moderate over the medium term,” the PBO writes.

With a report from Rachelle Younglai

