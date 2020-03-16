 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Housing advocates push for eviction ban in response to coronavirus pandemic

Shane DingmanReal Estate Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

As provincial and federal officials ask more and more Canadians to self-isolate in response to the coronavirus pandemic, housing activists are pushing for a ban on evictions to ensure those people have a home to isolate in.

“With these announcements, some people have lost jobs and lost income. We have a moral imperative to support people at this time,” said Bahar Shadpour, communications co-ordinator for the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario (ACTO), which is part of a coalition that has started a petition urging governments to suspend all eviction activities during the crisis. “Having more people evicted into homelessness is a terrible response during this pandemic.”

In the United States, there have been freezes on evictions for the duration of the crisis in New York state, in big cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, and in some cases by police departments such as the one in Miami-Dade County, which promised not to enforce evictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec, which represents 25,000 owners and property managers, struck a tougher line in a press statement posted Friday.

“Tolerating a situation of non-payment of rent for a tenant can have repercussions on other tenants and quickly degenerate into a loss of control,” the CORPIQ statement reads. “It is possible that some tenants who experience income issues due to their absence from work (layoff, loss of income as a self-employed worker, etc.) or who falsely claim this, may request a deferral of their rent payments. Although coronavirus is an unusual situation, the rent remains payable and any default allows the landlord to exercise his recourses before the Régie du logement.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about an eviction freeze during his Monday press conference on the province’s pandemic response. “Everything, is on the table,” he said. “We will be reviewing everything, we want to make sure everyone is protected … if it comes to hydro bills, evictions … we will have your back.”

On Friday, Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General announced that it was suspending all in-person hearings that fall under Tribunals Ontario, which manages everything from the Human Rights Tribunal to the Landlord Tenant Board. But the ministry said that “where feasible, alternative hearing options such as written and telephone hearings will be considered to minimize disruption to hearings across the organization.”

On the weekend, the Greater Toronto Clinic Housing Advocates, a group of lawyers, paralegals and advocates for renters, sent a letter to Attorney General Doug Downey urging him to go further and suspend both new hearings and enforcement of existing eviction orders.

“We ask that the Attorney General direct the Court Enforcement Office (Sheriff) to immediately cease all enforcement of existing eviction orders against renters and writs of possession against homeowners,” reads the letter signed by Benjamin Ries, a staff lawyer with the Downtown Legal Services clinic.

Jesse Robichaud, a spokesperson for the ministry, said in a statement on Monday that “no new eviction orders will be issued until further notice. In addition, Sheriff’s offices have been asked to postpone any scheduled enforcement of eviction orders currently set for this week.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested the federal government will soon announce details on a fiscal package to assist Canadians with cash for rent or groceries. That can’t come soon enough for some. According to Ms. Shadpour, 50 per cent of Ontarians who rent make less than $40,000 a year and often have meagre cash cushions in the event of emergencies.

Landlords, too, have been making the case for a bailout.

“No one needs the additional stress of potentially losing their home,” said David Hutniak, chief executive officer of LandlordBC, which represents 3,300 landlords in British Columbia. “It is important to note that any across-the-board non-payment of rent moratorium would have huge negative implications for our sector and, in our view, cannot be contemplated without appropriate offsetting measures being put in place first by all levels of government.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies