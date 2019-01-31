How cold is it right now in the U.S. Midwest and Canada? A guide

A historic deep freeze has fallen over the American Midwest this week, hobbling heavy industry and daily life in several U.S. cities. Much of Manitoba, Southern Ontario and parts of Quebec are feeling wind-chill temperatures in the -30s, though conditions are expected to improve through Friday. Here’s what you need to know about the cold snap so far.

Open this photo in gallery Minneapolis, Jan. 30: Ducks find refuge on a steamy open section of Minnehaha Creek. STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP/Getty Images

Why is it so cold?

The bitter cold was the result of a split in the polar vortex, a mass of cold air that normally stays bottled up in the Arctic. The split allowed the air to spill much farther south than usual, spilling not just into Western and Central Canada, but midwestern U.S. states like the Dakotas, Minnesota, Illinois and Indiana.

The good news is that it’s not going to last long. Many parts of the Midwest, including Chicago, will see low above-zero temperatures by Friday. After a period of snow this weekend, the temperatures in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal are expected to go slightly above zero and the cities may even see some rain.

How cold is it in Canada?

Prairies: Winnipeggers were bearing the brunt of Thursday’s deep freeze: With wind chill, temperatures started in the minus-40s in the morning and expected to reach the minus-30s by evening. Most parts of Manitoba are under extreme cold alerts from Environment Canada. Southern Saskatchewan was under a winter storm watch, with moderate to heavy snow expected Friday. Check the latest Environment Canada information for Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Central Canada: Torontonians woke up Thursday to temperatures as low as -34 with the wind chill, and only slightly warmer in Ottawa and Montreal. Large parts of Ontario are under extreme cold alerts. Check the latest Environment Canada information for Southern Ontario, Northern Ontario, southern Quebec and northern Quebec.

How cold is it in the U.S. Midwest?

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota were hit Wednesday by blasts of polar air that drove temperatures to near-record lows: -30 in Chicago, and -32 in Minneapolis. Wind chills reportedly made it feel like -45 or worse. In fact, Chicago was colder than Alert, Nunavut, one of the world’s most northerly inhabited places. Alert, which is 804 kilometres from the North Pole, reported a temperature that was a couple of degrees higher.

Unsurprisingly, many offices in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, told employees to stay home Wednesday and Thursday. Amtrak cancelled scores of trains to and from Chicago, one of the busiest rail hubs in the United States. Several families who intended to leave for Pennsylvania stood in ticket lines at Chicago’s Union Station only to be told all trains were cancelled until Friday.

Open this photo in gallery Chicago, Jan. 30: A man walks along the Chicago lakefront as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery Lisa Laws is bundled up as she has a CTA bus to herself early Wednesday. The cold struck Chicago transportation hard, with more than 1,600 canceled flights and limited rail service. Rich Hein/The Associated Press

Crews in Detroit will need days to repair water mains that burst Wednesday, and other pipes can still burst in persistent subzero temperatures. Most mains were installed from the early 1900s to the 1950s. They are 1.5 to 1.8 metres underground and beneath the frost line, but that matters little when temperatures drop so dramatically, Detroit Water and Sewerage spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh told Associated Press. On a typical winter day, the city has five to nine breaks, with each taking about three days to fix. But those repairs will take longer now with the large number of failures to fix, he added.

Some of the major U.S. auto makers in Michigan also agreed to suspend operations temporarily after a utility appealed to users to conserve natural gas during the extreme cold. Patricia Poppe, chief executive at CMS Energy, said large companies including Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors had agreed to “interrupt” production schedules through Friday. But Ms. Poppe said the usage cuts by large businesses were not enough, and urged 1.8 million Michigan customers to turn down thermostats as much as they could to cut natural gas use in order to protect critical facilities like hospitals and nursing homes. “I need you to take action right now,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery Armada Township, Michigan, Jan. 30: Fire comes out of the top of two silo-looking structures at the compressor station at Consumers Energy. The utility has called on customers to voluntarily reduce their natural gas usage following a fire at a suburban Detroit gas compressor station amid bitterly cold weather. The Jackson-based utility says no one was injured in the fire at its Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Todd McInturf/The Associated Press

