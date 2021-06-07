How does an impactful news story get made? The Michener finalists in conversation, Monday at 8 p.m. (ET)

For 50 years, the Michener Awards has honoured the best of Canada’s public-service journalism. For the finalists, it’s one night of recognition after months and sometimes years of hard work to unravel stories that affect Canadians’ lives and their most powerful institutions. On Monday at 8 p.m. (ET), join the six finalists for a one-hour virtual dicussion of investigative journalism, moderated by Madeleine Blais-Morin of Radio-Canada. Check back here to watch it in the player below.
The panelists, and the investigations they’re nominated for, are:
- Ashley Burke (CBC): The inside story of Rideau Hall’s toxic workplace culture under Julie Payette
- Aaron Derfel (Montreal Gazette): The horrifying conditions at a Dorval seniors’ home in a COVID-19 outbreak
- Gabrielle Duchaine (La Presse): Sexual exploitation of teens on the internet surges during the pandemic
- Jeff Hamilton (Winnipeg Free Press): Sexual predator Graham James and the reckoning in Canadian hockey that didn’t happen
- Kenneth Jackson (APTN): The abuse and suicide of an Indigenous girl in the care of an Ontario child-welfare agency
- Grant Robertson (The Globe and Mail): How Canada effectively shut down its pandemic monitoring agency just before COVID-19 struck
The Michener Awards ceremony is on June 16 at 8 p.m. (ET).
