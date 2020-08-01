How this carver is keeping Nuu-chah-nulth traditions afloat

Few still know how to do the traditional woodcarving of the Nuu-chah-nulth. Here, Mr. Martin shows 23-year-old David Curley some of the final steps for shaping a hull. The master carver says he’s starving for young people to master the art that has brought him so much joy. 'Maybe not all of them,' he said. 'But at least one or two of them so it can be passed on.'