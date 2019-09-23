How to apply for The Globe and Mail’s 2020 summer job program

The Globe and Mail is looking to hire reporters, editors and multimedia staff for the summer of 2020.

The 12-week paid program offers hands-on experience in a fast-paced newsroom. These are not internships. Ideal candidates are freelance writers and editors, experienced journalists, recent graduates and students in their graduating year.

The Globe and Mail has won more national journalism awards than any of its Canadian competitors and has been honoured internationally for its world-class website, data journalism and visual storytelling, and we need the best journalists to cover for our regular staff when they go on vacation.

The program is a great way to get your foot in the door at The Globe and receive one-on-one mentorship from Globe staff. Many of our senior editors, reporters, photo/digital/video editors, foreign correspondents and columnists received their start through our summer program.

To apply, you must have previous journalism experience, either at a media organization or through your school's print or online publications. We are also interested in hearing from people who may not have entered journalism through traditional school programs or media companies but nonetheless have made an impact. We want people who have a true passion for journalism along with great drive and common sense.

The competition is stiff. If you have no journalism or publishing experience, please do not apply because you won’t make it to the interview stage.

Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada through to September, 2020.

We accept applications by e-mail only. No phone calls, please.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, October 31. Interviews will be conducted in the three-week period after that.

To apply, please e-mail the following to: summerjobs2020@globeandmail.com

Your résumé, with relevant experience, as an attachment. Be sure to highlight any news or business reporting experience. A 100-word explanation, also as an attachment, of what you would bring to The Globe and Mail. This note is critical. We received more than 500 applications last year for a limited number of positions. So be sure to let us know why you should be chosen for these important jobs. Three examples of your work with links.

In the subject line of your e-mail application, please indicate your current city and whether you are seeking a role in reporting, editing, live news (which includes curating news for all our platforms) or multimedia.

The subject line should therefore look like this: Montreal-reporter or Ottawa-editor or Halifax-multimedia, etc.

The large volume of applicants we receive every year means we cannot respond to everyone who applies. If you are chosen for an interview, you will hear from us shortly after the deadline. Before being interviewed, please spend time with The Globe and Mail’s newspaper, website, app, newsletters and social media channels to better understand The Globe’s brand and work.

