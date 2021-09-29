How to apply for The Globe and Mail’s 2022 summer job program

The Globe and Mail is now accepting applications for summer of 2022. The 12-week paid program offers hands-on experience in a fast-paced newsroom.
These are not internships. Our summer staff cover for our regular staff during a busy vacation period. Ideal candidates are freelance writers and editors, recent graduates and students in their graduating year.
The program is a great way to get your foot in the door at The Globe and receive one-on-one mentorship from Globe staff. Many of our senior editors, reporters, photo/digital/video editors, data journalists, foreign correspondents and columnists received their start through our summer program.
To apply, you must have some form of journalism experience, either at a media organization, through your school’s print or online publications or your own venture (newsletter, blog, podcast, etc). We are also interested in hearing from people who may not have entered journalism through traditional school programs or media companies but nonetheless have made an impact.
We want people who have a true passion for journalism along with great drive, curiosity and common sense.
To apply, please e-mail the following to: summerjobs2022@globeandmail.com
- Your résumé, with relevant experience, as an attachment. Be sure to highlight any news or business experience.
- A 100-word explanation, also as an attachment, of what you would bring to The Globe and Mail. This note is critical. We received more than 350 applications last year for a limited number of positions. Be sure to let us know why you should be chosen.
- Three examples of your work with links.
In the subject line of your e-mail application, please indicate which role you are applying for:
- Reporter: Report on News and/or Business stories;
- Editor: Structural editor for news, arts, travel and business stories;
- Live news: Includes curating news for all our platforms as well as newsletters;
- Visuals: Visual storytelling across all our platforms. Background in digital/print design, photo editing, and data visualization will all be taken into consideration;
- Podcast producer: booking and scheduling guests for The Decibel, research and interview prep, editing interviews for clarity, time, continuity and impact.
Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada through to September, 2022.
We accept applications by e-mail only. No phone calls, please.
The deadline for applications is Friday, October 29. Interviews will be conducted in November and December. These are union positions and the pay will follow the start rate in the collective agreement, which is $1,106/week.
The large volume of applicants we receive every year means we cannot respond to everyone who applies. If you are chosen for an interview, you will hear from us shortly after the deadline.
Before being interviewed, please spend time with The Globe and Mail’s newspaper, website, app, newsletters and social media channels to better understand The Globe’s brand and work.