If you’re passionate about journalism, driven, curious – and looking to gain experience working in a large newsroom – take note: The Globe and Mail is now accepting applications for our 2023 Summer Jobs Program. We’re hiring for several paid, 12-week contract positions in a variety of editorial departments, all of which offer the chance to build on your existing capabilities and develop valuable new skills in a challenging and fast-paced, but also supportive newsroom environment.

The program runs from early June through to Labour Day, 2023. Successful candidates will be paid in accordance with the newsroom union’s collective agreement, at the start rate of $1,117.85/week. The available positions include:

Reporting: report on News and/or Business stories;

Editing: structural editor for news, arts, travel and business stories;

Programming/audience: curate stories for all Globe and Mail platforms as well as newsletters;

Visuals: visual storytelling across all our platforms (background in digital/print design, photo editing and data visualization will all be taken into consideration);

Podcast: book and schedule guests for The Decibel, conduct research and interview prep, edit; interviews for clarity, time, continuity and impact.

These are not internship positions. In each of these roles, Summer Program staff cover for regular Globe and Mail staff during our busiest vacation period. Successful candidates are assigned a mentor for the duration of the program, and will also have the opportunity to network with journalists across the newsroom. Many of The Globe’s full-time staff got their start through this program.

Applicants must have previous journalism experience. That could be freelance writing and editing; work on your school’s print our online publication; or your own venture (newsletter, podcast, blog, etc.). Recent post-secondary graduates and students in their graduating year are welcome to apply. We’re interested, as well, in hearing from journalists who’ve made an impact without having attended a j-school program or worked in a traditional media company.

To apply, email the following to summerjobs2023@globeandmail.com no later than 11:59 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022:

Your résumé, outlining relevant experience, as an attachment. Be sure to highlight any news or business journalism experience.

A 100-word explanation, also as an attachment, of what you would bring to The Globe and Mail. Why should you be chosen?

Three examples of your work with links.

Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada through to September, 2023.

In the subject line of your e-mail, please indicate which role you are applying for. If you wish to apply for more than one role, please do so by submitting separate emails, each specifying in the subject line the role you’d like to be considered for.

Due to the large volume of applications we receive, we cannot reply personally to each one. Those selected for an interview will be contacted by November 25.

To prepare for your interview, we highly recommend that applicants spend time The Globe and Mail’s content, including on social media. (Those with a valid student email can sign up for a $1-a-week digital subscription)

