Are you an early- to mid-career journalist looking to take your career to the next level? Applications are now open for The Globe and Mail’s 2024 Summer Jobs Program. We’re hiring for 10 contract editorial positions across the newsroom. Successful candidates will be paid in accordance with the newsroom union’s collective agreement, at the current start rate of $1,129.03/week.

These are not internships. Summer staff cover for full-time Globe and Mail journalists during the busy summer vacation period, which spans 12 weeks from early June through Labour Day, 2024.

You’re invited to apply for one or more of these available positions:

Reporting: cover news and/or Report on Business stories;

Editing: conduct structural edits of stories from across our coverage areas;

Programming/Audience: curate, collect and package stories for all Globe and Mail platforms; based in Toronto

Visuals: engage in visual storytelling across all our platforms (a background in digital/print design, photo editing and data visualization will be taken into consideration).

All of these placements offer the chance to build on your existing capabilities and develop valuable new skills in a challenging and fast-paced, but also supportive, newsroom environment.

Many of The Globe’s full-time staff got their start through this program.

Successful candidates are assigned a mentor for the duration of the summer and will also have the opportunity to network with journalists across the newsroom. There may be opportunities to gain experience in departments outside of your assignment, as well.

To qualify, you must have previous journalism experience. That could be freelance writing and editing; work on your school’s print or online publication; or your own venture (newsletter, blog, etc.). Recent postsecondary graduates and postsecondary students in their graduating year are welcome to apply. We’re interested, as well, in hearing from journalists who’ve made an impact without having attended a journalism program or worked at a traditional media company.

To apply, e-mail the following to summerjobs2024@globeandmail.com no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Your résumé, outlining relevant experience, as an attachment. Be sure to highlight any news or business journalism experience.

A 100-word explanation, also as an attachment, of what you would bring to The Globe and Mail. Why should you be chosen?

Three examples of your work with links.

Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada through to September, 2024.

Please indicate which role you are applying for in the subject line of your e-mail. If you wish to apply for more than one role, please do so by submitting separate e-mails, each specifying in the subject line the role you’d like to be considered for.

With the large volume of applications we receive, we cannot respond to each one. Those selected for an interview will be contacted by Nov. 27.

To prepare for your interview, we highly recommend spending time reading The Globe and Mail. Those with a valid student e-mail can sign up for a $1-a-week digital subscription.