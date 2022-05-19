The federal government is banning Huawei and ZTE from Canada’s 5G network, federal ministers announced Thursday.

The Liberal cabinet has been hinting for months that a decision was imminent.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement Thursday at a late afternoon news conference.

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, we are announcing the intention to prohibit the inclusion of Huawei and ZTE products and services in Canada’s telecommunications systems. This follows a full review by our security agencies and in consultation with our closest allies,” said Mr. Champagne.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in September that the cabinet would soon rule on whether to ban Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. From Canada’s 5G mobile network.

At that time, he linked the decision to the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who had recently returned home to Canada after nearly three years in Chinese prisons. The two men were freed after Washington and Beijing reached an agreement that allowed Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, to leave Canada and return to China as part of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Until this week, Canada was the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance – which also includes Australia, Britain, New Zealand and the United States – that had not yet banned or restricted the use of Huawei 5G mobile equipment.

Mr. Trudeau had noted in September that many Canadian telecommunications companies had already started to remove Huawei from their networks.

Chinese government officials have warned Canada not to ban the company and suggested there would be consequences to such a decision.

Minister Champagne said telecoms will have to remove existing Huawei gear from their networks. The government will table legislation to enact the ban, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.