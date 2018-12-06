Huawei and Canada: What we know about the company, the arrest and China’s reaction

Open this photo in gallery Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Saturday in Vancouver at the request of American law enforcement authorities. STRINGER/Reuters

Canada has arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies, who now faces extradition to the United States on suspicion she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he knew in advance of the pending arrest. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told NPR he was also aware of the arrest before it happened.

China has lashed out at Canada for offering no explanation of Ms. Meng’s arrest, and has called for her immediate release.

Canada is preparing for possible Chinese cyberattacks in retaliation for the arrest.

Here’s what we know about Ms. Meng, daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei.

What is Huawei?

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is a Chinese telecommunications company founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei. Based in Shenzhen, it has 180,000 employees and creates such products as smartphones, tablet computers, mobile and fixed broadband networks.

What is Canada’s connection?

A Globe and Mail investigation published in May revealed Huawei Technologies has established a vast network of relationships with Canadian universities to create a steady pipeline of intellectual property to aid in the development of next-generation 5G mobile networks.

Following the investigation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was urged to gather security agencies and top policy makers to determine the security threat and economic cost of transferring Canadian intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications giant. Since that time, other critics have added their voices to those expressing concern, including U.S. lawmakers and senators, and members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

In September, the government launched a national-security analysis to minimize cyber threats to the country from equipment made by foreign telecommunications companies, including Huawei.

Last month, the federal government backed away from previous assurances that Canadian security agencies were capable of containing any cyberespionage threat and said it is not ruling out barring Huawei from supplying equipment for Canada’s 5G mobile networks.

What are the concerns with Huawei’s 5G technology?

Huawei has begun working on advanced security technology together with the Public Security Bureau in China’s far western Xinjiang region, which is becoming a pilot zone for advanced new surveillance and population-control techniques. Chinese authorities have spent heavily to build Xinjiang into a test bed for the use of facial recognition, digital monitoring and artificial intelligence in policing.

Chinese law requires companies in China to “support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work” as requested by Beijing. Researchers worry about how technologies developed for authoritarian purposes in China could be brought into other countries under different guises. The United States and Australia have barred Huawei 5G telecommunications, and last week New Zealand blocked the first request from one of its wireless carriers to install the Chinese company’s equipment on its 5G network, citing a “significant network security risk.” U.S. spymasters say Huawei’s smartphones and networking equipment could be used to conduct undetected espionage, especially the next, advanced generation of 5G technology.

How do Iran sanctions factor in?

Since at least 2016, U.S. authorities have been reviewing Huawei’s alleged shipping of U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws.

The U.S. Justice Department probe, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, follows a series of actions aimed at stopping or reducing access by Huawei and Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp. to the U.S. economy amid allegations the companies could be using their technology to spy on Americans.

The probe is reportedly being run out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, the Wall Street Journal sources said. However, the prosecutor’s office declined to confirm or deny the existence of the investigation.

What does this mean for trade with China?

The arrest of Ms. Meng has infuriated China, and has put at risk the fragile truce the country reached this week in its trade war with the United States. It also calls into question Canada’s stated goal of pursuing a trade deal with China. After a rally last week, stocks fell Thursday over the diminishing prospect of Washington and Beijing striking a deal in their 90-day truce period.

