Huawei executive accused of hiding company connection to Iranian telecom company, B.C. court told

The chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies committed fraud in 2013 when she told American banks that Huawei had no connection to a Hong Kong firm that was reportedly doing business with Iranian telecom companies in violation of U.S. sanctions, a Crown lawyer told a B.C. Supreme Court judge Friday.

Meng Wanzhou was in a packed courtroom as lawyers argued she should be extradited to the United States to face criminal proceedings there over what the United States alleges are Huawei’s ties to Skycom and Ms. Meng’s efforts to conceal those ties.

“Ms. Meng personally represented to those banks that Skycom and Huawei were separate, when in fact they were not separate,” he said. “Skycom was Huawei,” argued Crown counsel John Gibb-Carsley

Mr. Gibb-Carsley also told court that while Ms. Meng awaits extradition, she should remain in a Canadian jail because she is an extreme flight risk. He noted Ms. Meng’s father, the founder of Huawei, has a fortune estimated to be worth $3.2 billion US.

These allegations are now coming to light after a publication ban on her alleged crimes was lifted by the court Friday morning, following a legal challenge from The Globe and Mail and other media outlets.

The arrest of Ms. Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, drew Canada into a global power struggle between the United States and China this week. The two countries are in the midst of a trade war and are fighting over U.S. assertions that the Chinese telecom giant is a national-security risk and a pawn of the ruling Communist Party.

None of these allegations, detailed in an Aug. 22nd arrest warrant granted in the Eastern District of New York, have been proven in court.

Ms. Meng has “access to vast resources and connections” and she could easily flee back to China if she was granted bail, Mr. Gibb-Carsley said. He also alleged that she has made a pattern of avoiding flying through the United States since becoming aware of the criminal investigations into her activity by American authorities.

But Ms. Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Sat. Dec. 1 while awaiting a connection to Mexico, he added.

Ms. Meng walked into a high-security Vancouver courtroom Friday morning upbeat and smiling, despite being clad in a green prison sweatsuit. Before the judge entered the chambers, she shared a handshake with David J. Martin, one of her several lawyers. She and her interpreter then sat in a bulletproof defendant’s box, where she asked for a pen and a notepad.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government is seeking closer economic ties with Beijing, said Thursday that Canadian Justice Department officials decided to arrest Ms. Meng when she was transiting through Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. law enforcement authorities. The Americans allege she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.

China has angrily rebuked the Canadian government for the arrest of the high-profile telecom executive.

“Detaining a person without providing an explanation has undoubtedly violated her human rights,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, while the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said Ms. Meng had not violated Canadian or U.S. law and demanded her immediate release.

Ms. Meng’s arrest came on the same day U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jingping agreed to a temporary trade war truce at the G20 leaders’ summit in Argentina, which Mr. Trudeau also attended. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday said he also knew of the arrest plans in advance.

U.S. prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions in relation to Iran. Huawei said Ms. Meng faces “unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York” and that she was arrested when she was transferring between flights in Canada.

Final approval to extradite Ms. Meng will be up to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould if the judge rules in favour of U.S. prosecutors. Ms. Meng, however, could appeal that decision to the courts, which could delay a decision for years.

Ms. Meng’s arrest comes as Canada faces intense pressure from Washington to block the Chinese telecom company from supplying equipment for next-generation 5G mobile networks.

- with files from Robert Fife and Steven Chase in Ottawa