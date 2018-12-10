Huawei’s detained CFO pledges to wear tracking device if granted bail

Open this photo in gallery Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (L), who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears with her attorney at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Wolsak MANDATORY CREDIT. NO ARCHIVES, NO SALES STRINGER/Reuters

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is proposing she trade her prison cell for a GPS tracking device and a private 24/7 security detail that will ensure she doesn’t leave Vancouver and its suburbs while awaiting an extradition hearing on U.S. fraud charges.

Ms. Meng’s bail hearing resumed Monday morning with lawyers questioning a former Mountie who heads a private firm on his plan to have former police officers keep tabs on Ms. Meng and alert authorities if any bail conditions were violated. Ms. Meng would pay for the team.

The arrest a week ago of the executive of China’s largest telecom company sent shock waves throughout that country and prompted Beijing to threaten “serious consequences” if Ottawa does not immediately release Ms. Meng. The United States government is alleging the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies committed fraud in 2013, when she misled American financial institutions about her company’s links to a Hong Kong firm doing business in Iran, opening the banks to risk of violating U.S. sanctions. Canadian authorities arrested the high-profile technology executive while she was travelling through Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1.

Initially, China faulted both Canada and the United States for the arrest of Ms. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, a former army engineer who built his company into China’s largest private enterprise.

Ms. Meng appeared in good spirits Monday after spending the weekend in prison. After sharing a warm handshake with her lead lawyer and sitting down in the defendant’s box, she bowed deeply when the judge entered the chambers. Her husband and Huawei executives sat directly behind her in the first row of the packed gallery.

During the hearing, Lionsgate Risk Management Group CEO Scot Filer told the B.C. Supreme Court that, under his proposal, Ms. Meng would give his firm a weekly itinerary of her activities and either of the two people watching her could stop her at any time from going places they deemed unsafe or that would present an opportunity for her to flee.

This security detail would remain outside her house when she was inside the $5.6-million property in the city’s wealthy Dunbar neighbourhood that was purchased in her husband’s name a decade ago.

Mr. Filer’s firm has provided around-the-clock security for local executives before, but he testified it has never monitored someone on bail. But he said an additional layer of surveillance will be added by having Ms. Meng wear a GPS bracelet created by Ontario-based Recovery Science, which provides monitoring for those on bail.

Stephen Tan, founder and director of operations at Recovery Science, told the court that his company has only ever had one person successfully escape while wearing one of its monitoring devices. The bracelet can be cut with scissors, but such tampering sends an immediate alert to the company, he said.

An alert would also be sent if she left the agreed-upon zone of Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore, the court heard.

Ms. Meng’s legal team is arguing her extensive ties to Vancouver mean she is not a risk to flee back to China, and doing so would bring unbearable shame to herself, her company and her family. Federal Crown counsel said in court on Friday that Ms. Meng has a pattern of avoiding travel to the United States in recent years, arguing her wealth and global connections made her an extreme flight risk.

None of the allegations against Ms. Meng have been proven in court. The bail hearing is expected to conclude on Monday.

Outside court, a protester said Canada is helping the United States do its "dirty work'' by arresting her. Protester Ada Yu, who lives in Vancouver and is originally from China, said she doesn’t think the United States has a strong case against Meng and it appears to be politically motivated. Ms. Yu said Ms. Meng’s arrest is a violation of a Chinese citizen’s legal rights.

In Beijing on Monday, uniformed police patrolled the sidewalks around the Canadian embassy next to cruisers with flashing lights, adding to an atmosphere of tension. Commentary in state media has likened the arrest of Ms. Meng to a “kidnapping” and a “hostage-taking,” while Canada’s former ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, warned Canadians working in China to be “careful.”

Ms. Meng’s case has drawn Canada into what has become a familiar pattern in China, where authorities employ the language of outrage to chastise foreign countries Beijing deems guilty of infractions. Such threats do not always come with action.

With reports from Nathan VanderKlippe in Beijing and The Canadian Press