Open this photo in gallery: Crews clean up after a winter storm in Sydney, N.S., on Feb. 5.Shane Wilkie/The Canadian Press

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Nova Scotia and much of Newfoundland and Labrador as a large snowstorm continues to trudge across Atlantic Canada.

The storm moved into Nova Scotia last night and dumped enough snow across the province to force the closure of many schools and delay the opening of some government offices.

The storm arrived less than two weeks after a previous nor'easter dumped up to 150 centimetres of snow on parts of Cape Breton, prompting a week-long local state of emergency.

In eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, up to 60 centimetres of snow is expected in communities from St. John’s in the east to the Bay of Exploits in the west, and the winds along the coast are expected to gust at 100 kilometres per hour until Thursday night.

Across eastern Newfoundland, from the Connaigre Peninsula to the southern Avalon Peninsula, between 15 and 45 cm of snow is in the forecast with winds gusting at 80 to 100 km/h along the coast.

In northern Labrador, a prolonged period of heavy snowfall is expected from Postville to Makkovik, where up to 100 cm of snow is expected inland and over higher terrain until Saturday night or Sunday morning.