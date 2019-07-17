 Skip to main content

Canada Human remains discovered outside of North Battleford identified as missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Human remains discovered outside of North Battleford identified as missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing Edmonton woman who they believe was the victim of a homicide.

Mounties say their major crime unit was searching a rural area outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week as part of an investigation when a police dog made the discovery.

On Wednesday, police identified the remains as those of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old woman was reported missing on May 12. Her last contact with her family was a text on May 1.

She was last seen in North Battleford the same day.

Police had said her disappearance was suspicious and would be investigated as a homicide.

They said Laverdiere was around North Battleford and the nearby Thunderchild First Nation to attend a funeral on April 27.

RCMP said she wanted to return to Edmonton and didn’t have transportation, so investigators were concerned she may have tried hitchhiking to get back to Alberta.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter