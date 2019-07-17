Human remains discovered outside of North Battleford identified as missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing Edmonton woman who they believe was the victim of a homicide.

Mounties say their major crime unit was searching a rural area outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week as part of an investigation when a police dog made the discovery.

On Wednesday, police identified the remains as those of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old woman was reported missing on May 12. Her last contact with her family was a text on May 1.

She was last seen in North Battleford the same day.

Police had said her disappearance was suspicious and would be investigated as a homicide.

They said Laverdiere was around North Battleford and the nearby Thunderchild First Nation to attend a funeral on April 27.

RCMP said she wanted to return to Edmonton and didn’t have transportation, so investigators were concerned she may have tried hitchhiking to get back to Alberta.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.