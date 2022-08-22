Police are investigating after they say human remains were found buried in a shallow grave in Pickering, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say homicide investigators were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon.

They say a resident found the burnt human remains.

Forensic investigators, a forensic anthropologist and the office of the province’s chief coroner are working to recover the remains.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to learn more about the deceased person.

Investigators want to speak with witnesses or anyone who used the off-road trail near Concession Road 8 and Sideline 20 in the last three weeks.

