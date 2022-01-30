Marian Coveny led Canada's first women’s national hockey team to victory at the World Women’s Hockey Tournament in 1987. She died earlier this month at the age of 67.Handout

A Canadian star of women’s hockey long before the sport became an Olympic event, Marian Coveny led the first national team to victory at the World Women’s Hockey Tournament in Toronto in 1987. She was the public face and spokesperson for the event, which helped women’s hockey earn international credibility.

The tournament’s success led to the creation three years later of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship and the sport’s inclusion in the 1998 Olympics in Nagano. Canada went on to win 11 world championships and four Olympic gold medals in the sport.

Ms. Coveny didn’t participate in these later victories, but her commitment and talent inspired others, helping lay the groundwork for the national team’s successes. As a player, she scored often and was an excellent back-checker. She was also a natural leader.

“Every time she stepped on the ice she gave 150 per cent. That’s what you want your leader to do,” says Jackie Hughes, a manager of the Hamilton Golden Hawks, Ms. Coveny’s regular team as part of the Central Ontario Women’s Hockey League (COWHL), the top tier of the sport in Ontario at the time.

“Her biggest asset was her intensity and her drive,” says Deb Adkins, her wife. “I’ve never met anybody who was more passionate and intense and driven to be the best. She never ever gave up.” She says Ms. Coveny had a great sense of what was happening on the ice at all times and always talked to her teammates as a leader during play.

A young Ms. Coveny, left, is shown on the ice holding a hockey stick along with her older sister Maureen.Handout

Ms. Coveny, who played centre and left wing and often wore No. 3, helped found the Hamilton Golden Hawks, which won five national championships under her leadership. Because it was the national champion at the time, the Hamilton team – with a few additional star players – represented Canada in the 1987 tournament.

“No one promoted the game and wanted the sport to move forward and put the time and energy into it as she did. She was a driving force,” Ms. Hughes says.

Ms. Coveny was named to the McMaster University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002. “Marian was an offensive threat on the ice and a consistent top scorer,” the university posted on its website.

The trophy, her jersey and stick from the 1987 tournament are part of the collection of Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame and were displayed immediately after the tournament along with the puck Ms. Coveny used to score the first goal of tournament. She has also been named to the Wallaceburg Sports Hall of Fame, in the southwestern Ontario town where she first played hockey as a teen.

Ms. Coveny also played ball hockey, winning three national championships in that sport. She also enjoyed recreational tennis, softball, golf, skiing and curling.

Ms. Coveny, wearing No. 3, is shown holding the Hazel McCallion World Cup with a teammate after their team’s victory in 1987.Handout

Top-tier female hockey players of the time earned no income from the sport; Ms. Coveny worked as a high-school geography and gym teacher.

As a teacher and coach, Ms. Coveny checked her competitive spirit. “She led by example,” says Maureen Dugo, who taught with Ms. Coveny for many years at Loyola Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga. “She was passionate about the sport but she wanted others just to be the best players they could be, as she was herself.”

Getting ice time was a challenge even for top-tier women, with men’s hockey favoured. Once, when a game started late because of a preceding men’s game that went long, the Zamboni started to come out on the ice during the third period – another men’s game was set to start. Ms. Coveny jumped on the vehicle and convinced the driver to stop so the game could finish.

Ms. Coveny died of pancreatic cancer on Jan. 6 at the age of 67.

Marian Louise Coveny, known as Mern, was born on Sept. 24, 1954, to Margaret Ethel (née Higginson) and James Martel Coveny. She was raised on a farm just outside Wallaceburg, in a village called Electric.

Ms. Coveny on the ice during her time as a member of the 'Crushed Ice' hockey team.Handout

The youngest of 10 siblings, Ms. Coveny would join her sisters on the front lawn to play dodge ball and baseball, using irises from the garden to mark bases. “People would go by and if one of us wasn’t playing ball out there, there was something wrong,” sister Carmen Myers recalls, adding, “She was always throwing a ball. And she was good at it, too.”

Beside the family farm was a creek that froze in the winter. Ms. Coveny would hit pucks against the abutment wall of a bridge over the creek for hours at a time along with her two nephews, who were her age and lived nearby.

She excelled at a variety of games: the hockey table game she got one year for Christmas as well as crokinole. “You could not beat her,” Ms. Myers recalls of that game.

Ms. Coveny’s elder sisters played fastball in a local league. Once, they didn’t have enough players and asked Mern, just eight or nine, to play second base among the teenagers. “She was just in her glory,” her sister recalls.

Wallaceburg began hosting a women’s hockey tournament, called the Lipstick Tournament, in 1967, which Mern attended. “She aspired to be one of those girls,” Ms. Adkins says. When she was in Grade 9, Wallaceburg started a team and Mern easily made the Wallaceburg Hornettes, which she skated for throughout high school – she played in the Lipstick Tournament herself starting in 1968.

Ms. Coveny studied geography and physical education at McMaster University with the aim of becoming a teacher, and joined the Marauders hockey team. It won the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Athletics Association in 1976 and 1978. She did her teacher training at the University of Toronto and also played hockey there.

Ms. Coveny, left, with young members of the Loyola basketball team in an undated photo.Handout

Around this time, Ms. Coveny helped found the Hamilton Golden Hawks and led the team to numerous local trophies. When the Canadian national championships for women’s hockey began in 1982, the Hamilton Golden Hawks dominated.

“As a leader, she had a vision of winning every game and working with others to make the opportunities better for future players,” says Fran Rider, who often played against Ms. Coveny as a member of the Brampton Canadettes.

It was Ms. Rider who led the organization of the World Women’s Hockey Tournament, held in April, 1987, at North York Centennial Centre. In addition to Canada’s national team, there was a squad representing Ontario, along with teams from the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States.

“We opened a lot of people’s eyes about women’s hockey,” Ms. Coveny told the Toronto Star at the time. “We have to credit everyone on the team, it wasn’t an easy win,” she said after Team Canada beat Team Ontario in the final game. For their efforts, her team got to hoist the Hazel McCallion World Cup, as the then-mayor of Mississauga served as honorary chair of the tournament.

By the time the IIHF launched the Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship in 1990, Ms. Coveny had moved on from top-tier hockey, but continued to play in a succession of competitive leagues. She met her future wife, Ms. Adkins, via hockey, and the two became a couple in 1994, formally marrying on their 25th anniversary in 2019.

Outside of sports, Ms. Coveny spent time playing guitar and regularly attended church.Handout

Ms. Coveny retired from teaching in 2009 and the couple moved to Grand Valley, Ont. She played her final hockey tournament at age 66, shortly before her cancer diagnosis.

Outside of sports, Ms. Coveny spent time playing guitar and regularly attended church. “She had the most kind heart,” Ms. Adkins recalls. She gave generously to charity and often supported Loyola students in need, particularly one, a newcomer to Canada from Vietnam, whom Ms. Coveny aided and mentored for many years. Once, when Ms. Myers was unwell, Ms. Coveny travelled back to her hometown and worked at her sister’s cleaning business for a few days to help out.

A week after Ms. Coveny’s death, her friends and family members paid tribute to her by placing hockey sticks on their front porches, and were surprised at how many people got involved across the province. They see it as a fitting honour for an athlete beloved by them but little noted for her place in history. “We don’t hear enough about the good people like Mern and what they’ve done,” Ms. Dugo says. “These humble heroes should have the light shone on them.”

Ms. Convey leaves her wife, Ms. Adkins; siblings, Jacqueline Guertin, Mary-Catherine Aarsen, Margaret Ann Luciuk, Maureen Davis, Clare Cadotte, Carmen Myers; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.