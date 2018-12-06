Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe campaign was second largest on fundraising platform in 2018

A GoFundMe campaign created after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was the second largest on the fundraising platform this year.
The campaign, which raised nearly $15.2-million, is at the top of GoFundMe’s ‘Year in Giving’ report for 2018.
It’s second only to the fundraising campaign for the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, which was launched in December 2017 as part of the #MeToo movement in the United States.
That fundraiser, which helps defray legal costs for victims of sexual harassment, assault, abuse and retaliation in the workplace, has raised nearly US$22-million to become the largest GoFundMe drive ever.
The money raised in the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe campaign had to go through a court-supervised process before being distributed.
A Saskatchewan judge recently approved a $525,000 payout to each of the 16 families who lost a loved one and $475,000 for each of the 13 players who were injured in the April 6 crash.
The junior hockey team’s bus and a semi collided in rural Saskatchewan while the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.
