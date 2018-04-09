Humboldt Broncos bus crash: What we know so far

Open this photo in gallery The 15 people killed in Friday's bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. Top row, from left: Xavier Labelle, Darcy Haugan, Stephen Wack, Logan Boulet and Brody Hinz. Middle row: Evan Thomas, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Schatz, Adam Herold and Tyler Bieber. Bottom row: Glen Doerksen, Mark Cross, Jacob Liecht, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan. Facebook, family handouts/The Canadian Press

The basics

Fifteen people are dead after a collision on Friday between a Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus and a tractor-trailer in rural Saskatchewan.

A 16-year-old player was among the dead, which included the coach, assistant coach, bus driver and a team announcer. The tractor-trailer driver survived. Here is what The Globe and Mail has compiled so far about the 15 people killed.

The tragedy has provoked shock and grief across Canada and in the world of professional hockey.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelling to tiny Humboldt, Sask., on Sunday for a service in memory of the victims.



The intersection outside Tisdale, Sask., had been the site of another collision 21 years ago that killed six people.



A GoFundMe campaign for the survivors and victims’ families raised more than $4.6-million by Monday.

Where and how it happened

DETAIL B.C. ALTA. ONT. U.S. 0 100 Scene of fatal bus crash KM Nipawin SASKATCHEWAN Tisdale 3 35 Saskatoon Humboldt MAN. 16 5 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: rcmp; google maps DETAIL MANITOBA B.C. ALTA. Scene of fatal bus crash Nipawin U.S. SASKATCHEWAN Tisdale 3 Lake Winnipegosis 35 Saskatoon Humboldt 16 5 0 100 KM JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: rcmp; google maps DETAIL B.C. ALTA. MANITOBA Scene of fatal bus crash Nipawin U.S. SASKATCHEWAN 3 Tisdale Lake Winnipegosis 35 Saskatoon Humboldt 16 5 0 100 KM JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: rcmp; google maps

THE CRASH SCENE The force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection Nipawin Tractor-trailer was heading west on 335 Bus was heading north on Hwy 35 Tisdale SOURCE: CANADIAN PRESS THE CRASH SCENE The force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection Nipawin 35 Tractor-trailer was heading west on 335 335 Bus was heading north on Hwy 35 Tisdale SOURCE: CANADIAN PRESS THE CRASH SCENE Nipawin 35 The force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection Tractor-trailer was heading west on 335 335 Bus was heading north on Hwy 35 Tisdale SOURCE: CANADIAN PRESS

The crash: On Friday afternoon, the Broncos junior hockey team of Humboldt, Sask., were en route to a playoff game in Nipawin. Twenty-nine people were on board the team bus. At the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335, about 300 kilometres north of Regina, the bus collided with a tractor-trailer hauling peat moss. Both vehicles were obliterated by the impact. The tractor-trailer driver was unhurt, and was given mental-health assistance after the collision, the RCMP said.

The cause: The RCMP said on the weekend that it was too early to comment on the cause of the collision, or say if any charges would be considered.

The intersection: Dubbed the Armley Corner, the intersection has been the site of a deadly collision before: In the summer of 1997, a couple, their three young daughters and a relative were killed in a crash at the same intersection. When the Broncos bus passed through the intersection northbound on Hwy. 35, it would have had the right of way; the semi trailer, heading west, would have had a stop sign.

Open this photo in gallery JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Who was killed

The 15 people killed in the crash included many young players, their coach, a play-by-play radio announcer, an 18-year-old stats-keeper and a bus driver. Here is more background compiled by The Globe about the men killed.

Team players killed

Logan Boulet, 21, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Adam Herold, 16, of of Montmartre, Sask.



Logan Hunter, 18, of St. Albert, Alta.



Jaxon Joseph, 20, of Edmonton



Xavier Labelle, 18, of Saskatoon



Jacob Leicht, 19, of Humboldt, Sask.



Conner Lukan, 21, of Slave Lake, Alta.



Logan Schatz, 20, of Allan, Sask.



Evan Thomas, 18, of Saskatoon



Stephen Wack, 21, of St. Albert, Alta.



Team personnel killed

Tyler Bieber, 29, announcer, of Humboldt, Sask.

Mark Cross, assistant coach, 27, of Strasbourg, Sask.



Darcy Haugan, head coach, 42, of Humboldt, Sask.



Brody Hinz, stats expert, 18, of Humboldt, Sask.



Glen Doerksen, bus driver, 59, of Carrot River, Sask.



Tributes in the community

Thousands gathered at the Elger Petersen Arena in Humboldt on Sunday night to remember the victims. Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and hockey broadcasters Don Cherry and Ron MacLean.

“God, we are hurt,” Sean Brandow, a pastor and the team’s chaplain, said during the prayer service. “There are so many questions, so many unanswered things. We need you so badly.”

Residents of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, say support from around the world has been “overwhelming,” after a horrific crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team claimed 15 lives. One local man said the team is “part of the community.” The Canadian Press

Tributes from political leaders

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

To the entire Humboldt Broncos hockey community: We are here for you. As neighbours, as friends, and as Canadians, we grieve alongside you. Statement: https://t.co/jKloGgn5io — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

The Queen:

Her Majesty The Queen has sent this message to the families of the victims of the recent bus crash in Canada. Read the full message here > https://t.co/V7J1K1ftG1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 8, 2018

Governor-General Julie Payette:

Following the aftermath of the #HumboldtBroncos bus crash and ahead of tonight’s vigil to mourn the loss of many lives, here are some thoughts. pic.twitter.com/KAhqxE773l — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) April 8, 2018

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe:

Words can not describe the loss that we feel tonight.



From a grieving province, thank you to first responders & medical professionals for courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable.



Tonight, we all must pray for these families.https://t.co/dEnhKMkDxJ — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 7, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump:

Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Tributes in hockey

The deadly collision led to an outpouring of sympathy and support from professional hockey players and organizations. On Saturday night, NHL arenas across North America held moments of silence before play, while Broncos stickers dotted the players’ helmets.

The tragedy was an especially personal one teams who rely on long trips in a team bus – a rite of passage once nicknamed the “Iron Lung – to compete in faraway places and come home safely. Humboldt’s tragedy was a nightmare scenario, Kelly McCrimmon, owner of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, told The Globe:

This is a real-life story. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Anyone in hockey who goes through that stage where they ride the bus, later on they look back and talk about it being the best part. … You’re supposed to feel safe on the bus.



How you can help

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign is raising funds for those affected by the tragedy. More than $4-million has been contributed so far.