Humboldt Broncos bus crash: What we know so far

Humboldt Broncos bus crash: What we know so far

Friday’s deadly collision has sent shock and grief through a Saskatchewan community, the hockey world and the country. Here’s a primer on how it happened and what’s happened since

The 15 people killed in Friday's bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. Top row, from left: Xavier Labelle, Darcy Haugan, Stephen Wack, Logan Boulet and Brody Hinz. Middle row: Evan Thomas, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Schatz, Adam Herold and Tyler Bieber. Bottom row: Glen Doerksen, Mark Cross, Jacob Liecht, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan.

Facebook, family handouts/The Canadian Press

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Where and how it happenedWho was killedTributes in the communityTributes from political leadersTributes in hockeyHow you can help

The basics

  • Fifteen people are dead after a collision on Friday between a Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus and a tractor-trailer in rural Saskatchewan.
  • A 16-year-old player was among the dead, which included the coach, assistant coach, bus driver and a team announcer. The tractor-trailer driver survived. Here is what The Globe and Mail has compiled so far about the 15 people killed.
  • The tragedy has provoked shock and grief across Canada and in the world of professional hockey. 
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelling to tiny Humboldt, Sask., on Sunday for a service in memory of the victims.
  • The intersection outside Tisdale, Sask., had been the site of another collision 21 years ago that killed six people.
  • A GoFundMe campaign for the survivors and victims’ families raised more than $4.6-million by Monday.

Where and how it happened

DETAIL

B.C.

ALTA.

MANITOBA

Scene of

fatal bus

crash

Nipawin

U.S.

SASKATCHEWAN

3

Tisdale

Lake

Winnipegosis

35

Saskatoon

Humboldt

16

5

0

100

KM

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: rcmp; google maps

The crash: On Friday afternoon, the Broncos junior hockey team of Humboldt, Sask., were en route to a playoff game in Nipawin. Twenty-nine people were on board the team bus. At the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335, about 300 kilometres north of Regina, the bus collided with a tractor-trailer hauling peat moss. Both vehicles were obliterated by the impact. The tractor-trailer driver was unhurt, and was given mental-health assistance after the collision, the RCMP said.

The cause: The RCMP said on the weekend that it was too early to comment on the cause of the collision, or say if any charges would be considered.

The intersection: Dubbed the Armley Corner, the intersection has been the site of a deadly collision before: In the summer of 1997, a couple, their three young daughters and a relative were killed in a crash at the same intersection. When the Broncos bus passed through the intersection northbound on Hwy. 35, it would have had the right of way; the semi trailer, heading west, would have had a stop sign.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

(Return to top)

Who was killed

The 15 people killed in the crash included many young players, their coach, a play-by-play radio announcer, an 18-year-old stats-keeper and a bus driver. Here is more background compiled by The Globe about the men killed.

Team players killed

  • Logan Boulet, 21, of Lethbridge, Alta.
  • Adam Herold, 16, of of Montmartre, Sask.
  • Logan Hunter, 18, of St. Albert, Alta.
  • Jaxon Joseph, 20, of Edmonton
  • Xavier Labelle, 18, of Saskatoon
  • Jacob Leicht, 19, of Humboldt, Sask.
  • Conner Lukan, 21, of Slave Lake, Alta.
  • Logan Schatz, 20, of Allan, Sask.
  • Evan Thomas, 18, of Saskatoon
  • Stephen Wack, 21, of St. Albert, Alta.

Team personnel killed

  • Tyler Bieber, 29, announcer, of Humboldt, Sask.
  • Mark Cross, assistant coach, 27, of Strasbourg, Sask.
  • Darcy Haugan, head coach, 42, of Humboldt, Sask.
  • Brody Hinz, stats expert, 18, of Humboldt, Sask.
  • Glen Doerksen, bus driver, 59, of Carrot River, Sask.

(Return to top)

Tributes in the community

Thousands gathered at the Elger Petersen Arena in Humboldt on Sunday night to remember the victims. Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and hockey broadcasters Don Cherry and Ron MacLean.

“God, we are hurt,” Sean Brandow, a pastor and the team’s chaplain, said during the prayer service. “There are so many questions, so many unanswered things. We need you so badly.”

Residents of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, say support from around the world has been “overwhelming,” after a horrific crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team claimed 15 lives. One local man said the team is “part of the community.” The Canadian Press

(Return to top)

Tributes from political leaders

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

The Queen:

Governor-General Julie Payette:

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe:

U.S. President Donald Trump:

(Return to top)

Tributes in hockey

The deadly collision led to an outpouring of sympathy and support from professional hockey players and organizations. On Saturday night, NHL arenas across North America held moments of silence before play, while Broncos stickers dotted the players’ helmets.

The tragedy was an especially personal one teams who rely on long trips in a team bus – a rite of passage once nicknamed the “Iron Lung – to compete in faraway places and come home safely. Humboldt’s tragedy was a nightmare scenario, Kelly McCrimmon, owner of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, told The Globe:

This is a real-life story. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Anyone in hockey who goes through that stage where they ride the bus, later on they look back and talk about it being the best part. … You’re supposed to feel safe on the bus.

How you can help

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign is raising funds for those affected by the tragedy. More than $4-million has been contributed so far.

(Return to top)

