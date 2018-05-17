Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

A trademark dispute over #HumboldtStrong and other slogans related to the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April is being resolved.
The team took on the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in the last week after it discovered the league had applied to trademark phrases that also included “Healing is in the Game” and “Sticks on the Porch.”
The Broncos has said those who suffered most from the tragedy should benefit from the slogans associated with it.
President Kevin Garinger says the league’s board of governors met this week and unanimously agreed that those trademarks should belong to the team and the community.
The Humboldt Strong hashtag showed up on social media soon after the April 6 crash, which killed 16 people and injured 13 others when the team’s bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.
People rallied around the team by raising money, putting hockey sticks on porches and wearing jerseys.
Within two weeks, the league applied to trademark the hashtag, as well as the phrases associated with those campaigns.
The league said it had done that to ensure the brands were protected.
