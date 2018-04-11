Humboldt Broncos trainer dies, bringing death toll to 16

Open this photo in gallery Dayna Brons, the trainer of the Humboldt Broncos, who died five days after the team bus collided with a semi-trailer. Saskatchewan Health Authority

The Humboldt Broncos’ trainer, a 24-year-old woman who had been with the team for almost two years, has died, Saskatchewan’s coroner announced Wednesday — bringing the death toll from the team bus’s collision with a semi-trailer to 16.

Dayna Brons had been listed in critical condition since last Friday’s crash. Her family previously said she had undergone two surgeries and was in a medically induced coma.

She died Wednesday afternoon, her family confirmed in a statement distributed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport,” the family’s statement said.



Explainer: What we know so far about the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Read more: What we know about the Humboldt bus crash victims

Ms. Brons, who grew up on a farm near Lake Lenore, Sask., joined the team as an athletic therapist and equipment manager in the summer of 2016. When she was hired, she said that her own love of sports and being active led her into the field of athletic therapy. She studied kinesiology at the University of Regina, and had worked for a lacrosse team in Saskatoon before joining the Broncos.

While in university, Ms. Brons created Let’s Warm Up!, an online book to teach 8- to 10-year-olds about warming up before playing sports.

Lacrosse and soccer teams that Ms. Brons also worked with offered their support for the keen, happy trainer on social media. So did Canadian women’s hockey Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser.

″‘The only girl on the boys team’ ... Dayna I’ve been thinking of you a lot! Praying you pull through,” she said.

Ms. Brons is among 16 people, including 10 players between the ages of 16 to 21, who have died since the bus and a semi-trailer collided while the team was travelling to Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game.

Almost a dozen people remain in hospital in Saskatoon with injuries, some of which are life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi-trailer survived.

The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash and have not speculated on a cause.

The truck belonged to Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., a small Calgary-based trucking firm with two trucks. The company has been taken off the road by Alberta Transportation, which said its decision to suspend the company’s safety fitness certificate was routine.

Meanwhile, an online fundraising campaign to help the survivors and the families of the victims has raised $8.7-million as of Wednesday afternoon.

With files from Jana Pruden