Humboldt-level crash could push Saskatchewan health-care system to the brink, says health officer

The chief medical officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province’s health-care system would not be able to handle a serious collision like the Humboldt Broncos crash if it were to happen today.

Dr. Susan Shaw says surging COVID-19 cases have stretched resources to the limit and intensive care beds are full.

Shaw says 50 people with COVID-19 are in ICUs across the province, which is close to an all-time high of 52 reported on April 23.

Shaw says the province has entered the first phase of its triage plan, in which choices are being made about which surgeries need to be cancelled to free up space.

She says having to treat multiple people injured in a crash would push hospitals into unprecedented territory.

Shaw says doctors would have to consult their ethics team to decide who received life-saving health care.

